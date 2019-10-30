In order for his team to come away with a victory over Whitehouse this week, Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl said his offense has to take advantage of every possession it gets.
“It’s not necessarily anything different in terms of kids we’re looking to make plays,” Griedl said. “When you’ve got the ball in your hands, you’ve got to make plays with it. If you don’t, you have to block your tails off. We’ve got to score points because when their offense gets going, they put points on the board. So we’ve got to make sure we’re capitalizing on our possessions and we’ve got to try steal a possession or two on defense.”
Marshall enters Friday’s contest with the No.3 offense in District 9-5A DII, right behind No. 2 Pine Tree and right in front of No.3 Whitehouse. The Mavericks have rushed for 1,912 yards and thrown for 1,267 yards for a total of 3,179 yards. They will go up against the district’s No. 2 defense, which has allowed just 1,210 rushing yards and 1,242 passing yards for a total of 2,452 total yards.
Savion Williams leads both the rushing and passing attack for the Mavs. The senior, who converted from wide receiver to quarterback earlier this season is currently 38-of-67 for 869 passing yards, seven touchdowns and only one interception. He also has 49 carries for 579 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He has help in the backfield from the likes of Joe Jordan, who has 51 carries for 565 yards and five touchdowns, as well as Dominique Williams who has 56 carries for 493 yards and four scores. The Mavericks also have weapons at wide receiver, including Demarcus Williams who has 17 catches for 436 yards and four touchdowns as well as Lyrik Rawls who has 12 catches for 354 yards and four scores.
Griedl added his Mavericks also need to have a solid effort in the third dimension of the game.
“They’re big on special teams,” he explained. “They’re going to line up in all sorts of funky formations. They’ll kick onsides and they’ll fake punts and they’ll go for two. So we’ve got to make sure we do a good job of being disciplined on special teams and take away any opportunities they have.”
Overall, Griedl is pleased with his team’s effort in practice this week.
“Our kids are locked in, not that one game is bigger than another but the biggest game is the one we have this week, so they’re focused on it and they know they didn’t necessarily play to expectations against Nacogdoches,” Griedl continued. “We came out of that game with a W but we started slow and they know they can’t do that this week, so we’ve got to be locked in. Our kids have had some really good practices this week.”
Friday’s game at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Tickets will be on sale today from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window. Tickets bought in advance cost $6 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will cost $8.