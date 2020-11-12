So far this season, Marshall’s football team has passed for 1,296 yards and rushed for another 646. Brent Burris is currently 70-of-136 for 1,154 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Dominique Williams leads Marshall’s ground attack with 104 carries for 571 yards and six touchdowns.
As the Mavericks prepare for another undefeated squad in Whitehouse, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said it’s important to establish the running game.
“Brent (Burris) needs to play well,” he said. “We need to establish our running game, probably first and foremost. We’ve got to take advantage of the easy yards they give us.”
Griedl said the Wildcats have solid weapons on defense, like Marshall Johnson who has recorded 29 tackles, four sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery; as well as Jack Clark who has 31 tackles, two sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
“I think No. 90 (Johnson) is a really good defensive tackle and No. 14 (Clark) is probably their best football player at linebacker and they play him everywhere,” Griedl offered. “They’ll play him outside, they’ll play him inside, they’ll play him as a safety at times. He’s a really good football player.”
High snaps have repeatedly cost the Mavericks to lose yards several times.
“You change the center,” Griedl said when asked what the key is to fixing the snap issues, adding the offense will continue to go from shotgun.
“Going under center doesn’t really solve anything for a five-foot-seven quarterback,” Griedl said. “Now if you take a three-step drop instead of being five yards behind the line to see over the top of them, you’re a yard-and-a-half behind the line. Also what people don’t understand is taking a snap behind center – learning that exchange is almost as difficult as learning the shotgun exchange.
“Some people talk about, ‘Well it helps you hit the run game downhill.’ Well so does being in the pistol. With the personnel that we have, specifically at quarterback, it makes sense for us to be in the gun. We’ve got to have our quarterback be able to see.”
Overall, Griedl said practice has been going well so far this week.
“They’re a good football team,” he said of the Wildcats. “They’re 6-0. They’re going to give us the best they have. I think our kids are up for the challenge and I think they can have a great game Friday if we continue to practice the way we’ve been practicing.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium.