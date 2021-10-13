After suffering their first district loss of the season, the Marshall Mavericks are looking to get back on the winning track when they play host to the Whitehouse Wildcats Friday night.
“I think our kids are focused on the next game,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “I feel like they let one get away but that’s gone. It’s over with. So again, what can we control? We can’t go back in time but we sure as heck can do our best to go win this week and win our next four and that’s the goal but we’re going to do it one week at a time. Like I said last week, our goal is to play bigger games than the one we’re playing this week and last week. These ones all matter but if we can clinch a playoff berth, then those one really matter. Winning this one absolutely helps toward that and that’s the goal to go 1-0.”
The Wildcats enter the game in search of their first win. Last week saw quarterback Josh Green 7-of-13 passing for 129 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 22 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown. On the season, Donavan Robinson leads the team’s rushing attack with 61 carries for 266 yards. The Wildcats have multiple weapons in the receiving squad. Reed Alexander has 24 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns. Jermod McCoy has 27 catches for 346 yards and three scores. Decarlton Wilson has caught 21 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
“They like to throw the ball,” Griedl said. “They like to spread things out. They like to try to scheme you and what you do. They’re running a little different of an offense with the head coaching change so it looks a little different.”
It’ll be a test for Marshall’s defense which has nine interceptions so far on the year, two of which were picked off by Quintarus Hawkins and taken back for touchdowns. The Mavs will also look for help from guys like linebacker Sam Palmer and defensive lineman Isaiah Alexander among others.
Friday’s game against Whitehouse is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium.