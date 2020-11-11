Marshall’s football team will enter Friday night with the goal of giving Whitehouse its first loss of the season. The Mavericks will enter the contest with an overall record of 3-3 and a District 9-5A record of 1-2. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are 6-0 overall and 3-0 against district opponents.
“They’re good at throwing the football,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “They’ve got a good offensive line and they’re going to try to formation and find numbers and they’re good at it.”
Sophomore quarterback Joey Conflitti leads the team in passing and is currently 109-of-167 for 909 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Matthew Gooden has rushed for 637 yards and six touchdowns on 110 carries. Trevor Theiring leads the Wildcats in receiving with 51 catches for 469 yards and nine touchdowns. Decarlton Wilson has 23 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our secondary needs to play well,” Griedl added. “We’ve got to squeeze the pocket and get to the quarterback.”
The Mavs will look to guys like Lyrik Rawls who has three interceptions, a pick six and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Michael Washington also provides a solid weapon on the defensive line.
Marshall is coming off a 28-0 loss at home to the Texas High Tigers and looking to get a better taste in their mouths.
“We’ve got to win,” Griedl said. “At this point, we’re fighting to get into the playoffs. They’re a 6-0 football team, they’re a good team. We have to find a way to beat them.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.