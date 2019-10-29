If Marshall’s football team wins its next two games, they will have won three straight outright district championships. The Mavs can also seal up district play Friday with a win over Whitehouse and a Lindale victory over Pine Tree.
“Our kids know that winning doesn’t necessarily guarantee a district championship but it does put you in the driver’s seat,” Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl said. “If we take care of business and Lindale beats Pine Tree, then that would be a different scenario where we would be (district champions) but at the end of the day, our expectation is to be a district champ. In order to reach that goal, we have to beat Whitehouse. We have to be 1-0 this week.”
Griedl said beating Whitehouse will be no easy task. The Mavs, who own an overall record of 5-3 and a District record of 5-0, will be going up against a Wildcats’ team that is 6-2 overall and also 5-0 in district play. Whitehouse’s 2,850 yards make its offense the No.3 offense in the district.
“They do a bunch,” Griedl said of the Wildcats. “They’re a multiple. They do a lot of moving, a lot of shifting, a lot of motions. They try to confuse defense by finding an extra hat in the run game. They’re well coached, well disciplined and hard-nosed kids.”
Whitehouse currently has 1,722 rushing yards and 1,128 passing yards.
“They’ve got a really good quarterback,” the coach added. “He makes a lot of plays with his feet and he’s got a pretty good arm. They kind of use everybody – all their skilled kids in different ways. The key is stopping the quarterback and putting him in tough situations to get the ball out and put good coverage behind.”
That quarterback is Kaden Casey, the No. 4 passer in the district who has used his arm to complete 79-of-141 passes for 1,055 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has used his feet to rush for 724 yards and nine touchdowns on 91 carries. They also have weapons like Peyton Kennedy who has 91 carries for 530 yards and five touchdowns, as well as wide receiver Skyler Trevino has caught 19 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns.
In order to come away with the road victory Friday, Griedl said his Mavericks need a team effort from the defense. As always, the Mavs will look to guys like defensive lineman Michael Washington, linebacker Kygze Turner and defensive back Lyrik Rawls.
“Our D-line needs to play well,” Griedl said. “Our linebackers need to play their keys. We’ve got to be good in the back half to not give up the deep ball and take away the big play.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse. Tickets will be on sale today and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window. Tickets bought in advance cost $6 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will cost $8.