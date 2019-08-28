Events in White Oak, Marshall, Hooks and Brownsboro bring an end to the tournament season for area high school volleyball teams this weekend.
White Oak will host the annual Shirley Atkins Tournament, with 16 teams playing pool play games today and Friday before moving to bracket play on Saturday.
The Marshall ISD Invitational is set for Friday and Saturday at East Texas Baptist University.
WHITE OAK
Joining host team White Oak in the event are defending Championsship Bracket winner Tyler Lee, along with Lufkin, Center, Hawkins, Hallsville, Big Sandy, Carthage, North Lamar, Gilmer, Whitehouse, Avery, John Tyler, Pine Tree, Pleasant Grove and Leon.
All pool play matches today and Friday will be played at the new middle school gymnasium. Bracket play on Saturday will be played on three courts — two at the middle school and one at the high school gymnasium.
Today’s schedule has: White Oak vs. Center at 8:30 a.m., Lufkin vs. Hawkins at 9:30 a.m., White Oak vs. Hawkins at 10:30 a.m., Lufkin vs. Center at 11:30 a.m., Center vs. Hawkins at 12:30 p.m. and White Oak vs. Lufkin at 1:30 p.m. on Court 1; Hallsville vs. Carthage at 8:30 a.m., Big Sandy vs. North Lamar at 9:30 a.m., Hallsville vs. North Lamar at 10:30 a.m., Big Sandy vs. Carthage at 11:30 a.m., Carthage vs. North Lamar at 12:30 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Big Sandy at 1:30 p.m. on Court 2.
Friday’s schedule has: Tyler Lee vs. Whitehouse at 8:30 a.m., Gilmer vs. Avery at 9:30 a.m.; Tyler Lee vs. Avery at 10:30 a.m., Gilmer vs. Whitehouse at 11:30 a.m., Whitehouse vs. Avery at 12:30 p.m. and Tyler Lee vs. Gilmer at 1:30 p.m. on Court 1; John Tyler vs. Pleasant Grove at 8:30 a.m., Pine Tree vs. Leon at 9:30 a.m., John Tyler vs. Leon at 10:30 a.m., Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove at 11:30 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Leon at 12:30 p.m. and John Tyler vs. Pine Tree at 1:30 p.m. on Court 2.
Title games are set for 4 p.m. Saturday (Challenger Bracket at the high school gym and Championship Bracket at the middle school gym).
MARSHALL
Pool play games are set for today at Keys Gym and Ornelas Gym at ETBU.
Games are set for 8, 9 and 10 a.m. (Pools 1 and 2) and noon, 1 and 2 p.m. (Pools 3 and 4)in both gymnasiums.
Joining host team Marshall in Pool 2 are Ore City and Winona. Pool 1 has Spring Hil, Hughes Springs and Arp, Poll 3 has Liberty-Eylau, Mineola and New Diana and Pool 4 has Redwater, the Marshall JV and Paris.
Gold Bracket play starts at 8 a.m. at Ornelas Gym on Saturday, with the championship match set for 3 p.m. Silver Bracket play starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Keys Gym, with the title match set for 11 a.m.
HOOKS
Today’s pool play matches will include Pools A (Como-Pickton, Atlanta JV, Chapel Hill and Hooks JV) and B (Mount Pleasant JV, North Lamar JV, Daingerfield and Linden-Kildare) with games set for 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Friday’s pool play matches will include Pools C (Ashdown, Arkansas, Atlanta, Queen City and Arkansas High) and D (Hooks, Maud, Jefferson and Clarksville) with games set for 10 and 11 a.m. and noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
BROWNSBORO
Pools A (Brownsboro, Kilgore, John Tyler JV and Rice) and B (Bullard, Palmer, Grace and Sabine) will play matches starting at 8 a.m. and running through 1 p.m. today.
Pools C (Huntington, Alba-Golden, West Rusk and Overton) and D (Westwood, Fairfield, Rains and Quinlan Boles) will play matches starting at 2 p.m. and running through 7 p.m. today.