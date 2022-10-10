J.Q. Davis rushed for a couple of touchdowns, Collier Slone threw one TD pass and the Marshall Mavericks rolled to a 36-7 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers on Friday in District 8-5A Division II action at Maverick Stadium.
Marshall moves to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in district play with the win.
Davis carried 27 times for 154 yards and now has carried 90 times for 592 yards and nine touchdowns in three district games.
Sone completed 15 of 24 passes for 141 yards. Jacorey Smith had seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, and Davernious Robinson rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 50 yards.
The Mavericks will visit Texas High on Friday. Tickets for that game are on sale online at https://www.txkisd.net/athletics/hometownticketing.asp or at the gate on game night.
HALLSVILLE 49, NACOGDOCHES 24: NACOGDOCHES — Jace Moseley passed for 224 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards and a score to lead the Hallsville Bobcats past the Nacogdoches Dragons, 49-24.
Hallsville improves to 5-2 and 2-1 with the win, while Nacogdoches drops to 1-6 and 1-2.
Moseley completed 15 of 19 passes on the night and carried 14 times. Blayde Bullard rushed for 32 yards, and Jaylen Britt and Ashton Garza added rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats. Ethan Miller caught four passes for 83 yards and two scores, and Connor White and Garza both hauled in TD passes from Moseley.
The game was tied at 7-7 after one quarter, with Cemodric Bland scoring on a 5-yard run for the Dragons and Moseley hitting White for a 12-yard TD pass.
Hallsville put 21 on the board in the second quarter with Britt scoring on a 5-yard run and Moseley tossing TD passes of 43 yards to Miller and adding a 6-yard TD run.
Hallsville added two touchdowns in the third on a 1-yard run by Garza and 17-yard TD pass from Moseley to Miller, and after the Dragons got to within 42-24 late in the third Moseley ended the scoring with a 19-yard TD pass to Garza.
JEFFERSON 42, W. OAK 13: WHITE OAK — Chris Bowman threw a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores, leading the Jefferson Bulldogs to a 42-13 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday.
Bowman completed 4 of 7 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns — both scoring strikes going to Luke McMullen. Kamran Williams added 222 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.
Dee Williams rushed for 50 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards in the loss for White Oak. Landyn Grant passed for 103 yards, and Holden Hodges caught three passes for 16 yards.
Bowman and McMullen hooked up on a 50-yard scoring toss just 33 seconds into the contest to give Jefferson the early lead, but White Oak countered wit ha 5-yard TD pass from Grant to Luke Baker five minutes later.
Jefferson answered with an 8-yard TD run by Williams and an 89-yard pitch and catch from Bowman to McMullen before the Roughnecks closed out the half with a field goal by Aven Whittington, who booted field goals of 46 and 36 yards on the night.
Jefferson pushed the lead to 29-10 early in the third on a 31-yard punt return by De’Vonta Waites and a 3-pointer by Bowman, and then Bowman scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards in the third to give the Bulldogs a 42-10 lead.
Whittington’s second field goal of the game made the final 42-13.
White Oak (3-3, 0-1) will visit Tatum and Jefferson (4-2, 1-0) will visit Atlanta next Friday.
HARLETON 61, UNION GROVE 6: HARLETON — Blaine Cornelius had a hand in six touchdowns — passing for a couple and adding four on the ground — as the Harleton Wildcats earned a 61-6 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Cornelius completed 10 of 12 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns and carried nine times for 111 yards and four scores as the Wildcats moved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. Carson Wallace had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Zane Stroman also caught a TD pass. Draven Ring , Cameron Johnson and Izayah Farris all scored rushing TDs.
Colby Raiborn had 15.5 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss for Harleton, which held Union Grove to 76 rushing yards on 36 attempts and 40 passing yards.
Braden Hopkins had 9.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss, Jayden Johnson 8.5 tackles and five tackles for loss, Landon Johnson eight tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery and Gage Shirts two fumble recoveries.
Cooper Vestal passed for 31 yards and rushed for 25 in the loss for Union Grove. Jesse Fulmer added seven carries for 31 yards, and Peyton Laake had two catches for 12 yards.
Harleton will visit Big Sandy on Friday. Union Grove (3-4, 0-3) hosts Big Sandy on Oct. 20.