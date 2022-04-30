Chasen Hines is all about chasing his dreams.
The 2018 Marshall High School graduate made his dream come true when he signed to play football for LSU. There he played offensive line and helped protect Joe Burrow who went on to win the Heisman Trophy. By the end of that 2019 season, he and his Tigers were National Champions.
On Saturday, the former offensive and defensive lineman for the Mavericks had another dream come true when he received a phone call. It was from the New England Patriots telling him they were drafting him in the sixth round with the 210th overall pick.
“I talked to Bill Bilichick most,” Hines said “I was talking to him for a minute. I can tell he’s a good person and a he’s obviously a really good coach. His track record speaks for itself. He’s about business, same as me. I’m not really a flashy, fancy person. I’m hard-working person and that’s the type of coach he is so it’s a perfect fit.”
“A little bit,” he added when asked if being drafted has sunk in yet. “Coming from Marshall and having this opportunity is big and to hear my name called, knowing I’m a New England Patriot, it’s surreal.
“It’s a dream for every kid but as you get closer, you see how hard that dream is,” he added. “Ten years ago, if you told me I would be drafted by the Patriots, I probably would have started laughing but I’m glad I am.”
On the field, Hines said he brings versatility to the table for the Patriots.
“I play three positions on the offensive line and I know I can bring that to the next level, bringing myself, my energy, my whole work attitude, really how I built myself at LSU and I’ve got to start over at the next level,” he said. “I’m really just back in grind mode now and I can’t wait to get back to work.”
Hines said he hopes to be a motivation for Marshall athletes who hope to be where he is today.
“Keep going,” he said. “Use me for motivation. Don’t let anybody say you can’t. That’s one I was always taught was to never give up, always have faith. It’s still crazy thinking about it now. I’m glad to be a good role model for the young kids to follow so hopefully future Mavericks will be in the draft as well.”
The Marshall native said he won’t forget his roots.
“I appreciate all the support,” Hines said. “I’ve been keeping up as I can through this process and during my time at LSU. Just know it’s not gone unnoticed. I appreciate everybody’s support and I can’t wait to represent the 903 the best I can.”