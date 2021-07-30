LAKE CHEROKEE — Marshall High School three-sport athlete and honor roll student Kamryn Turner was named Student-Athlete of the Year on Thursday at the inaugural Longview Orthopedic Clinic Student-Athlete of the Year Banquet at Cherokee Club on the shore of Lake Cherokee.
Former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell was the guest speaker for the event.
“I feel really thankful for this opportunity,” said Turner. “I was kind of nervous at first, but it feels real good. Feels like I accomplished a lot.”
Josh Russell organized the event and hopes that this can be the first of many banquets to honor Longview area student-athletes.
“Today was awesome,” said Seth Russell. “Josh [Russell] and his staff putting this together was amazing. It’s very selfless of him to do this. He was a scholar athlete of the week in high school. He brought that idea and mentality to here. It was a phenomenal turnout. This is just the beginning. This is the first time. Laying the groundwork of the next years to come. Really pumped for him and his team and his staff and where they can take this to the next level next year.”
“I was so happy with how the entire event went,” said Josh Russell. “Being able to really honor them for their commitment to their sport and school work and to hopefully inspire them to continue to be excellent in everything in sports and in life. That’s our ultimate goal. Create leaders in the community and hope that is what they got out of this tonight.”
“We had 20 athletes this year,” he continued. “Hopefully, we can get upwards of 30 or 40 athletes next year and really grow this to become a premier community event that all the athletes inspire to be a Longview student-athlete of the week and student-athlete of the year. Hopefully, spring board them into a whole lot of future endeavors and accomplishments.”
The Longview area award finalists were Marshall’s Turner and Garrett Cotten, Longview’s Braden Nickel, Alejandro Rojas Monsivais, Camryn Jacobs and Joshko Lipp, Pine Tree’s Abby Short, Jia Lewis and Ethan Morgan, Hallsville’s Carter Rogas, Gilmer’s Chloe Ray, Carthage’s Austin Morgan, Gladewater’s D.J. Allen, Sabine’s Callie Sparks, White Oak’s Brian Williams, Daingerfield’s Chris Thompson, Longview Christian School’s Raven East, St. Mary’s Catholic School’s Isabella Aguilar, LeTourneau University’s Kianna Crow and Northeast Texas Community College’s Cole Modgling. Everyone who was honored at the event received an academic scholarship for an undisclosed amount.
“We have a lot of students that may not get the sports and academic scholarships,” said Josh Russell. “Anything we can do as a community to show our appreciation is something we wanted to do. These scholarships came from the community. The community believes in what we’re doing here. Hopefully, we can make this a multi-thousand dollar scholarship and maybe pay for a full ride for somebody one day. That’s our ultimate goal. It really blesses these kids in a way that the appreciation can’t.”