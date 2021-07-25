COLORADO SPRINGS — Legendary cowgirl Martha Josey has been inducted into Hall of Fames before.
Now Josey can add yet another.
This past week Josey was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame which is considered the highest honor for a pro rodeo competitor.
“Oh it was absolutely great, they really rolled out the red carpet to us,” Josey said. “We got to take pictures all over the Prestigious ProRodeo Hall of Fame and it’s a beautiful facility they have in Colorado Springs.”
Josey is also a member of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame and and the Ark-La-Tex Sports Museum Hall of Fame.
The Prestigious ProRodeo Hall of Fame only recently started inducting barrel racers into their Hall of Fame.
Getting inducting into this Hall of Fame was uniquely special for Josey.
“It had only just been cowboys getting inducted before,” Josey said. “I’m in the very first elite group that was inducted.”
The prestigious ProRodeo Hall of Fame brought out all the bells and whistles for this year’s inductees.
Starting with the ProRodeo Ball last Friday where inductees were presented with leather jackets honoring their induction.
The morning of the Hall of Fame, the inductees were treated to a big breakfast before actually getting inducted.
“The facility was very beautiful,” Josey said. “I got inducted with several other people and that was a highlight. We got to give a speech in front of a standing room only crowd of about 300 people.”
Patrick Gottsch, President of the Cowboy Channel, was on hand for the induction ceremonies.
Later that night, the inductees were invited to the Colorado Springs Rodeo, a place Josey has been to many of times, she said.
While attending the Colorado Springs Rodeo, Josey got to watch one of her former students Jimmy Smith run the fastest time of the rodeo.
All of the inductees were introduced and honored at the middle of the arena of nearly 15,000 people.
“It was great to see that rodeo is back again,” Josey said. “The crowds are really supporting the rodeo because rodeos have such a big place in so many hearts. It was a great weekend. Now I’m in the Prorodeo Hall of Fame and I have one of my saddles and belt buckles there. It was so much fun.”
During her 60-year career as a professional barrel racer, Josey has won every championship there was to win. She began her domination of the barrel racing scene in the 1960s. She and her horse, Cebe Reed, won every barrel race they attended, winning 52-barrel races in a row, and seven horse trailers, while claiming multiple association titles and quarter horse show championships. Her first year competing in the Girl’s Rodeo Association (GRA), now the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), she qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 1968 and went on to qualify 10 more times across four decades on six different horses.
In 1980, Josey and her iconic horse, Sonny Bit O’ Both, won both the WPRA World Championship and the AQHA World Championship in the same year; a record that still hasn’t been broken to this day. In 1988, she qualified to compete at the 1988 Calgary Olympic Games, where she walked away an Olympic Bronze Medalist and helped her team win the Gold Medal.
While still competing, Josey and her husband, R.E., felt called to share their hard-earned knowledge with other aspiring barrel racers and calf ropers. In 1967 they held their first barrel racing and calf roping school.
Fast forward 54 years and the Josey Ranch located in Marshall, is the longest running barrel racing and calf roping school in the world and has been known for its superior instructors.
R.E., Martha and their team have trained over 300,000 students with many going on to win big in the arena.
The Josey Ranch is also known for hosting the renowned Josey Reunion and Josey Jr. World Barrel Races that bring in over 5,000 competitors and fans from all over the world. Over the years it is estimated that over two million visitors have crossed the gate of Josey Ranch. They prove that the mark of a true legend is in the champions that they train.
“I was shocked by the call that I was being inducted,” Josey said. “I have dreamed of being a member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame for as long as I can remember, this is such an honor. I am proud to bring another title back to my hometown of Marshall, Texas. Thank you to all my students, fans, sponsors, and especially my all-time favorite coach R.E. Josey. I couldn’t have done it without y’all!”