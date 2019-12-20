Bo Martino has used technology to land a job with an MLB franchise. The Marshall native has officially accepted a job as a pitchers coach for the Orem Owlz, a rookie advance minor-league affiliate for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization.
“I’ve known a couple guys from Twitter,” Martino said. “Twitter has been my way of kind of building my reputation, I guess, and also getting to meet other people, so that’s kind of been my networking tool. I think one of the guys who works for the Angels turned my name in and I think they also came across me on Twitter.”
Martino graduated from Marshall High School in 2002 before attending ETBU where he graduated in 2006. From there he built his resume while working with different colleges.
“I left SFA and went to LeTourneau University,” he explained. “From LeTourneau, I went to Northeast Texas Community College for a semester. Our head coach came in and ended up going to pro ball for the Mariners. So in the process, I didn’t know who was coming in so I looked for a job and ended up going to Cedarville, Ohio. I was there for a year-and-a-half and then ended up coming back to SFA for a year-and-a-half.”
Martino said his experience of coaching college programs will help him do his job, specifically when it comes to technology.
“I think the big deal that’s really going on in affiliate ball right now is younger guys who are open-minded to using technology and they are doing a good job of learning that technology but also know how they can it across to the players where they can understand it as well so it’s not just the nerds who are sitting in there who know how to use the technology but can’t get over to the players to where they can understand it because they’re talking over the head,” he said. “I think the word that’s being thrown around is confluent — being able to take one and get it over to the other and being at the college level, that’s what we have to do on a daily basis. I think that’s why affiliate ball is trying to get a bunch of those college guys because we have to be able to recruit them. We have to know the technology because that’s how everything is going but it’s no good if the players don’t know how to use it.”
The former Marshall Maverick and ETBU Tiger said he was in talks with other MLB franchises but the Angels were the first to give him an offer.
“I actually went through the interviewing process last year around Thanksgiving with the Blue Jays,” Martino recalls. “A good buddy of mine ended up getting that job and he’s still with them. I’ve had about three or four clubs that I’ve been talking to back and forth but this is the only one that got serious. It only took about two weeks and it happened really fast. It was kind of like, ‘Hey, fill out this questionnaire for us.’ Then I didn’t hear from them for about a week, then they said, ‘We want to talk with you on the phone,’ and I talked with about five different people on the phone. That was on a Wednesday and then on Tuesday is when I heard from them next and they offered me a job.”
Martino has high expectations for his new squad in 2020.
“We’ll have a lot of young guys,” he offered. “We’ll have some guys who were in the Arizona League. We’ll have a lot of international players, a lot of Latin players and a cool thing that I think will make it a little bit easier of a transition is our manager is brand new, never been in pro ball. He was at a Division II school and I have another pitching coach who will be with me, so both rookie clubs – the rookie and the rookie advance club run two pitching guys on each squad and he’s also a guy who has never been in pro ball.
“So we’ll have the Latin players, I’ll have a bunch of new guys in but a lot of guys on our team are guys who got drafted straight out of high school or college, and that’s what I’m used to working with.
“Everybody will be there all of March and then the big-league club heads out at that point and I’ll stay through for extended spring training until the middle of June and I’ll drive up to Orem then,” he added. “So we’ll start the middle of June and go until about the middle of September.”
Throughout the years of playing and coaching baseball, Martino said the game has taught him many valuable life lessons.
“This is kind of cliché but baseball is a game of failure,” he said. “The way the game is set up now, if you want to move up the ranks or into the higher level, like DI and so forth, you’ve got to sacrifice some stuff. I got lucky enough to go from high school into college and work my way up but it doesn’t always work like that for people.
“A lot of times you have to go work for free somewhere, maybe be a GA (grad assistant) and get school paid for to be able to move up but I just got lucky to have opportunities where people took me under their wing and I moved up that way. If you enjoy what you do, don’t focus on the money.
“Focus on doing what you love and what you’re passionate about and trust in the process of what God has in plan for you. As long as you’re doing that and you’re happy, at the end of the day, it’s a lot easier than going somewhere and making a lot of money but you hate going to work.”
Although he’s excited about the next chapter of his life, Martino said it hasn’t exactly sunk in just yet.
“I don’t know if it’s really hit yet to be honest with you,” Martino said. “I have a bunch of friends on Twitter who are going into pro ball but I don’t really think it’s going to hit until I get out to Arizona and see someone like Mike Trout or (Shohei) Ohtani or somebody. It’s going to be a pretty interesting year. I’m excited.”