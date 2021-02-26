Last year when sports were shut down due to the pandemic, many people watched games of the past. That’s exactly what ETBU defensive back Malik Mason did, except the games of his choice were of his own Tigers.
“I kept looking back at old film, kept looking back at the last season, focused and locked in, believing there will be a season and sports will continue,” he recalls. “I think that motivated me a lot to keep pushing as if I’m preparing myself to ready because it will come back.”
Football season did come back, just not when he expected it to.
“Man, it’s completely different, from the weather and the fact that every ETBU sport is playing,” Mason said of playing football in February as opposed to September. “It feels like playoff weather every single game. So that’s the mindset – every game is a championship game, which it is, especially with the way the ASC has lined up the east and west divisions. It’s completely different.”
Mason and his Tigers currently own a 2-0 record as they prepare for today’s game on the road against Louisiana College.
“I think our strength is we have multiple weapons,” he said. “We have a strong, big offensive line to solid receivers. Defensively, the communication and athleticism we that we hold from the D-line to the defensive backs gives us a lot of strength. Most importantly, we all have been together throughout the whole pandemic. It’s been about a year and we’ve just been working and finding a way to encourage each other so that the brotherhood is stronger than I’ve personally seen since I’ve been here.”
The cornerback from Anna, Texas is a grad student who has high expectations in his final season with his team.
“I’m more focused on team success and being able to change the program for the good,” he said. “My goal is to have a winning season and earn a ring at ETBU, make a statement.”
Mason wants to be the best cornerback he can and it doesn’t hurt that his early football roots involved learning from one of the best to ever play the position – Deion Sanders and like Sanders, Mason also wears No. 21.
“He was actually my coach in Little League,” Mason said of Sanders. “He truly inspired me to play corner. It was a blessing. It gave me knowledge as a kid that I still use as a kid to this day. The knowledge he gives you carries on and is a testament as to why he’s a Hall of Famer.”
Mason said Sanders taught him about more than football but about faith, something that has allowed him to be where he is today at ETBU.
“Anna was a small high school and we didn’t really get looks from colleges,” Mason said when asked how he ended up at ETBU. “I went into my senior year with no looks, no offers, nothing. I prayed to God, ‘All I need is one school, one opportunity,’ and that’s when ETBU reached out to me, which is crazy because they weren’t initially looking for me. They were going toward Pilot Point area and they stopped by my school looking for athletes, looking for a defensive back. My coach was like, ‘I have a DB right here.’ They watched my film and they said they were interested in me. That was a big testament.”
In his time at ETBU, Mason has gained several positive memories, like the time he got his first interception.
“That was a big game for me,” he said. “Prior to that game, our starting safety had gotten injured so I came in that game and I remembered, ‘Just focus on God. God has brought you here and just focus on Him, and give Him the glory.’ I remember the quarterback threw it right to me. I took off running. The dude caught me but that was a big moment for me because it was my first college interception.”
Through the years, whether at ETBU or prior to that, Mason has learned valuable life lessons through the game.
“Just live for the moment,” he said. “Live for the now and never stop, not just serving God but keeping our faith in God. I would say that’s the biggest lesson. Just live for the moment and be thankful for what you have.
“Football teaches you a lot about patience and a lot about adversity,” he continued. “You can apply that to anything in life. Everything in life is a challenge. Everything in life is a test. So football teaches you to face your toughest battles head on.”
Today’s contest against Louisiana College is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Tigers will return home next week against Mary Hardin-Baylor for a 1 p.m. kickoff.