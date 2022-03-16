Marshall’s baseball team 10-run ruled the Center Roughriders 12-2 Tuesday night in the Mavericks’ final game before entering district play. With the win, the Mavericks advance to 8-5 on the season.
The Mavericks scored their 12 runs on 15 hits. Garrett Cotten was 3-for-4, reached on an error and scored three runs. Jacob Oden was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBI. Campbell White went 1-for-4 with one run and three RBI. Javarius Mitchell was 2-for-2 with one run and one RBI. Beau Burris went 2-for-3 with two runs. Andrew Phillips went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Carlos Hill was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Henry Roth had two RBI. Caden Noblit got with win from the mound as he threw the first two innings, throwing 28 pitches, allowing no runs, no hits and striking out three batters.
Center finished the game with six hits. Jake Morris went 1-for-3. Chandler Jones singled, reached on two walks and scored one run. Jaxon Parker was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Lance Wilburn was 1-for-2 with a walk. Kedrin Hinson was 1-for-2 with one run. TJ Belin had one hit and one RBI.
Jones reached with a walk in the first inning but the Mavs kept the Roughriders scoreless in the inning with a double play to close the top half.
Cotten and Oden both singled in the bottom half of the first inning. A sacrifice grounder from White scored Cotten before an RBI single from Mitchell brought Oden home to give the Mavericks a 2-0 lead with one inning in the books.
Noblit struck out three batters in the top of the second inning before reaching on a walk in the bottom half. He advanced to second when Cotten reached on his second hit of the game. Marshall was unable to add to its lead as a fly ball to centerfield ended the second inning.
The next runs came in the bottom of the third. Mitchell was hit by a pitch and Burris singled. Phillips came up with an RBI single to score Mitchell before Hill’s single loaded the bases with one out. Roth then hit a two-run single to score Burris and Phillips, giving the Mavs a 5-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Center got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. Hinson reach on a base hit and was brought home on an RBI single from Belin. That made the score 5-1 heading to the bottom of the fourth.
Cotton led off with a single. Oden launched the ball to the wall for an RBI double to score Cotton. Oden scored when White reached on an error. Mitchell reached on a hit and Burris reached on a fielder’s choice, loading the bases with Mavericks but the inning ended with Marshall leaving its runners stranded. The Mavs led 7-1 after four innings.
Jones reached on a leadoff single in the fifth inning and was brought home to score on an RBI base hit by Parker. That cut Marshall’s lead to five runs heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Owen was walked and Cotten reached on an error. White singled to score Oden. A fielder’s choice and a walk later, the Mavs had the bases loaded once again. An RBI single from Hill scored White. Burris took advantage of a wild pitch to score the final run of the game as the Mavericks 10-run ruled the Roughriders.
“It’s a good win heading into district,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “We kind of put it all together tonight. The game plan was to throw Noblit a couple of innings because we’ve got to have everybody for district but that’s the best he’s looked to start a game. He was starting slow and that’s what he had to work on and he came out here and started fast and was competing in the strike zone right away and set the tone. We’ve really been harping on them hitting-wise to do the right things and what they’re coached to do and they did that tonight. We hitting balls up, having good at bats, finding ways to score runs. We turned that double play in the first or second inning. We’ve really been working on playing some good defense. It was good to see. If we can play that way, we’ve got a good chance.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday when they open up district play on the road against the Pine Tree Pirates.