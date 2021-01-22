As spring approaches, baseball season practice is in full swing for the Marshall Mavericks as of Friday as more than 30 kids showed up to participate.
“Most of them are returners,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “Some of the freshmen have been in our baseball period so I’ve been able to evaluate them in the fall. We’ve got about four new kids out here who are actually trying out.
“We just kind of integrated together,” Dunaway continued. “We’re having our regular practice today and tomorrow and the kids who are trying out are just mingled in with the other kids and we’ll get to evaluate them that way. I think it gives us a better view of what they can actually do instead of just running through a pro-style tryout, run a 60, take a few ground balls. You get to see them interact with the guys on the team and see how they measure up to the returners.”
There are about eight or nine seniors on this year’s squad and Dunaway said he expects them to provide solid leadership.
“It’s a good senior class,” he said. “It goes for everybody but they missed pretty much half a season last year so they’re half a season of experience behind. There are some good leaders out here. They’re hungry. They’ve been leading everybody in the offseason, even coming out here alone after school, just getting better every day. It’s a good group. They really get along.”
Dunaway said his Mavericks are excited for a new season, especially after having last year’s season cut short.
“Something we’ve talked about, it’s kind of a cliché but don’t take anything for granted because you never know what’s going to happen and then it happened last year,” he said. “These guys have been hungry since last March. It limboed. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to play and finally, they said no. These guys have been working really hard ever since then for this opportunity to come out here for a chance to play again.”
The Mavericks will now get to practice and play their home games on turf, something Dunaway said has already come in handy.
“Like today, we wouldn’t be out here,” Dunaway said. “Our old field would be so wet. I’m not sure we’d be able to get out here until next week sometime. So we’d be scrambling around trying to figure out a gym space or hitting the cages. That was the big push that I talked about. It’s almost the necessity in East Texas with all the rain we get this time of the year. We’re at an advantage right now. A lot of teams aren’t practicing on their field. If they’re fortunate enough to have a covered facility somewhere, maybe they’re getting some work in but they’re not getting true on-field-baseball stuff so this is just a blessing.”