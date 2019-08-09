This week will be the first week of football practice for teams that held spring ball this year and that includes both Marshall and Hallsville.
“Monday and Tuesday, we’re going to go from about 6:30 until 1:30 and we’re going to have a break in the middle of that and do weight room stuff after that,” Hallsville athletic director and head football coach Joe Drennon said when asked what time the Bobcats will be practicing. “Then on Wednesday, we start school. So we’ll practice after school from that point on.”
Both schools saw their freshman squads hit the field for practice this past week.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun with that,” Drennon said. “I think our kids are real excited about it (varsity practices). They’ve been up here quite a bit. I think they’re ready to go.”’
“We’ve got a super-talented group,” Griedl said of his Mavericks. “It’s been going really well.”
Marshall’s freshman squad will practice in the mornings and the varsity will go in the evenings.
“Freshmen will practice from 6 to 7:30 in the morning,” Griedl said. “Varsity is going to practice starting at 5 p.m. until about 9. We’ll have about an hour break in between there.”
Griedl said he hopes the Mavericks are able to pick up right where they left off in spring ball.
“Just figuring out the pieces that we still need to figure out after spring ball,” he said when asked what the main focus of practice will be in the first week. “There aren’t many but we just need to make sure that our team chemistry on both sides of the ball is where it needs to be.”