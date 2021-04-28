Marshall’s baseball team trailed 7-4 and was a strike away from having its playoff hopes dashed but managed to stay alive and score five runs in the seventh inning to come away with the 9-7 win on the road over the Mount Pleasant Tigers Tuesday night.
“We got up 4-3,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway recalls. “Their park was little and the wind was blowing out and they’ve got a couple really good hitters and in the fifth inning, one of their guys (Logan Dunn) hit a three-run home run to go up 7-4. We didn’t score in the sixth and then we got to the seventh and it was still 7-4. We have been in those situations before though. Even against Mount Pleasant, we were down 3-1 the first game with two outs and two strikes, then got a big hit and eventually won it. We just tell our guys to have a good at bat and get it to the next guy.”
With the win, Marshall advances to 13-13 overall and 7-5 in district play, in a three-way tie for third place in the district standings.
“We ended up in a three-way tie for third with Texas High, us and Sulphur Springs,” Dunaway explained. “It’s very clear in our district minutes that if it’s a three-way tie, then you go to head-to-head competition between the three teams. Texas High was 3-1 because they had swept Sulphur and we split with Texas High. We were 2-2 because we had split with both those teams and Sulphur was 1-3. T-High is the three-seed, we’re the four-seed and Sulphur is out.”
The Mavericks scored their nine runs on seven hits and six walks. Hayden Kelehan was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Jim Weaver went 1-for-3 with one walk, one run and one RBI. Garrett Cotten had one hit and scored one run. Brayden Robbins finished the night by going 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI. Dylan Thurman was 2-for-3 with one and two RBI. Brent Burris reached on a hit-by-pitch and scored one run and Javarius Mitchell came up with a run. Dante Enriquez got the start from the mound where he pitched the first four-and-one third innings, allowing four runs on three hits, three walks, one error and struck out three batters. Jim Weaver pitched the rest of the way where he allowed three runs on two hits, three walks, three errors and struck out four batters.
Mount Pleasant’s seven runs came on seven hits and six walks. Brock Cooper went 1-of-2 for two runs. Layne Pinckard was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Dunn finished the night by going 1-for-4 with a three-run homer. Jerrius Vickers was 1-for-3 to homer in the first inning. Skyler Nelson followed that up with a homer of his own and had two RBI on the day. Tim Noah reached on three walks and scored one run. Cooper pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs on three hits, five walks, four errors and struck out five batters. Vickers pitched the remaining three innings where he allowed five runs on four hits, one walk and struck out three batters.
“We had a fielder’s choice so Brayden got to first base,” Dunnaway recalls. “We had two outs and a runner on first. Brayden stole second and Dylan drove him in to make it 7-5. Brent got hit by a pitch. Javarius pinch hit. He was down 0-2 and got four straight balls for a walk to load the bases. Then Hayden came up and hit a huge three-run double to give us the lead. The Jim Weaver hit a double right after that to score Hayden. Jim came in and shut it down in the bottom of the seventh and we won.
“We had to win or we were done,” Dunaway added. “So it was pretty amazing, the will of our kids to just believe and keep doing it.”
The Mavericks will play a non-district game Friday against Van prior to the playoffs. Information about the first round is to be determined.