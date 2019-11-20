Despite not being at full strength, Marshall’s boys basketball team is off to a 2-0 start after defeating the Kilgore Bulldogs 70-43 on the road Tuesday night.
Jason Tuck dropped in 16 points to lead the Mavericks in scoring. Chris Leonard was right behind him with 14 points. Lyrik Rawls had 10 and James Thomas came away with 8 points.
“We have so many people coming back,” Carson said. “We have Savion (Williams) coming back. We have Knox coming back. We have Tuck coming back, so that’s three guys with a lot of experience. Then we had two first-team all district kids move in: Lyrik Rawls and Kevin Pinson.”
The Mavs first win came Saturday in a 72-56 final.
Leonard had 24 points in that game to lead his team in scoring. Woolen was next in line with 15 while Knox had 12 and Jason Tuck scored 11.
“I have been really pleased with our physicality,” Carson added. “I think we’ve been extremely aggressive. We won both our games primarily on the amount of turnovers that we’ve been able to force. I think once we get everybody here, we’ll have pretty good depth. We’ve got over half our team coming back from football, so they’ve got to get their basketball legs and their basketball touch but I think we’re headed to where I thought we’d be in that regard.”
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday at 5 p.m. when it travels to Longview to take on the Lobos. The Mavericks’ next home game is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 10 when they play host to the Texas High Tigers.