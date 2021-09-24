LONGVIEW – Last year’s district opener saw Marshall’s football team come up empty against the Pine Tree Pirates but the Mavericks were determined to make sure the results were not the same this time around as they defeated the Pirates 17-10 at Pine Tree Stadium Friday night.
With the win the Mavericks advance to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in District 9-5A Division II play while the Pirates fall 2-2 overall and 0-1 against district opponents.
Each team came away with 14 first downs. Marshall finished the night with 157 rushing yards and 155 passing yards for a total of 312 yards. Michael Olvera went 11-of-18 for 155 yards and one touchdown. He found Jacorey Smith four times for 100 yards and Domar Roberson three times for 41 yards and one touchdown. JQ Davis led the rushing attack with 23 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown.
Pine Tree totaled 247 yards offense with 151 coming through the air and 96 on the ground. Dakylan Johnson went 12-of-21 passing for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Ah’Niylon led had 67 yards on 17 carries to lead the Pirates’ ground game. Cameron Turner had four catches for 50 yards.
The Mavericks drew first blood when Olvera found Roberson in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. Buck Buchanan tacked on the extra point to give Marshall a 7-0 lead with 4:36 left in the opening quarter.
Marshall added to that lead moments later. The field goal unit was on the field when the Pirates jumped offsides. That set up fourth-and-one for the Mavericks. The direct snap went to Davis who punched it in for the two-yard run. The extra point made the score 14-0 with 11:45 remaining in the first half.
The Pirates got on the scoreboard with a 39-yard field goal from Edgar Bocanegra with just 17 ticks left in the second quarter. That made the halftime score 14-3.
Pine Tree found the end zone when Johnson launched a pass up to tight end Evans who leaped up to snag it way from the defender for the 15-yard touchdown. Aareon Bocanegra tacked on the extra point to make the score 14-10, Marshall, with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
A 33-yard field goal from Buchanan gave the Mavericks a 17-10 lead with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Johnson connected with Branson for a 22-yard gain as the Pirates got the ball at Marshall’s one-yard line The Mavericks came away with a defensive stand however, and took over inside their own one. That drive saw Davis go up the middle for a 51-yard gain to put the ball at the four-yard line. The ball came loose and was recovered by the Pirates at their own four-yard line with 1:22 remaining in regulation. That drive ended in an interception from Quintarus Hawkins to give the ball back to the Mavericks deep inside Pine Tree Territory with about a minute remaining and the Mavericks drained the clock and sealed up their 14-7 victory.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday when they play host to Jacksonville for homecoming. Pine Tree will travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons.