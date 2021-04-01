Seven innings weren’t enough to decide on a winner between Marshall and Mount Pleasant on the baseball diamond Thursday night. Eight innings weren’t enough either. It took nine innings to decide on a winner as the Mavericks eventually came away with the walk-off victory in as Garrett Cotten’s winning RBI scored Hayden Kelehan for the 5-4 win.
It was the ninth time out of the last 10 games for Marshall to have been decided by one run.
“It was pretty much a must-win game,” Marshall head coach Derek Dunaway said. “It came down to our last strike but the kids did what they were coached to do. They competed every pitch even to the last pitch. We had clutch hitting there at the end. Garrett Cotten threw one heck of a game. Unfortunately he ran out of pitches but Jim Weaver came in and played well. In the past, it may have blown up to where we gave up the lead and just didn’t come back but Jim came in there and really shut the door that last inning. I’m super proud of the guys.”
Cotten threw the first 7-and-two thirds innings where he allowed four runs on four hits, three errors, three walks and had 10 strikeouts. Weaver earned the win from the mound where he pitched the final inning and a third, allowing no runs on one hit and one strikeout. Marshall had 10 hits on the night. Kelehan went 3-for-5 with two runs. Cotton was also 3-for-5 at the plate with one run and one RBI. Jacob Oden was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Weaver scored one run. Andrew Phillips reached on a walk and scored one run. Dallan Shaw was1-for-2 and Dylan Thurmon was 1-for-1 with one RBI.
Mount Pleasant came away with five hits on the night. Logan Dunn was 2-for-4 with two runs. Evan Girssom went 1-for-2 for one run and one RBI. Layne Pinckard was 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Marshall is now 8-12 overall and 2-4 in district play and is slated to take on Texas High on the road Tuesday.
“They’re a talented team and they’re tough to beat at home but we’ve got to go out and make plays and not get caught up in the moment, compete every pitch,” Dunaway said.