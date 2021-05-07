Marshall’s Garrett Cotten pitched a complete seven-inning game and was perfect from the plate, scoring two runs in an effort to help lead the Mavericks to a 2-0 win over Whitehouse in the game two of the bi-district matchup, completing the sweep of the Wildcats and punch their ticket to the area round.
Marshall will advance to the next round with an overall record of 15-14 while Whitehouse’s season comes to an end with an overall record of 25-7.
“This season has all been a build up to this point,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “We struggled early on but the guys stayed on the ship. We just kept getting better and better and everyone showed up to work every day. We’ve been in every situation – lot’s of runs, no runs, close games, games that aren’t close. We just confidently find ways to win and it starts on the mound. Another outstanding pitching performance from Garrett Cotten. That was a big difference. Hayden (Kelehan) threw well last night and Garrett threw well today. When we’ve got those guys rocking and rolling, it’s hard to get beat.”
The Mavericks’ two runs came on seven hits. Cotten was 3-for-3 with two runs. Jim Weaver went 1-for-3. Jacob Oden was 2-for-2 and reached on a hit-by-pitch. Dallan Shaw and Javarius Mitchell each had one RBI. Henry Roth went 1-for-2. From the mound, Cotten allowed no runs on four hits and struck out two batters.
Logan Whitfield and Colten Eikner each went 1-for-2 with one walk. Luke Caussey went 1-for-3 with a double. Grant Taylor was 1-for-3. Michael Dudolski was given the loss from the mound. He pitched the first four innings where he gave up one run on six hits and struck out four batters.
Whitfield singled in the top of the first but the Wildcats hit three grounders that resulted in outs. The bottom half of the inning saw the Mavs load the bases with two hits but the Mavs were unable to draw first blood in the first inning as the game was scoreless heading into the second.
Both teams went scoreless in the second inning.
Taylor led off the third inning with a single and took second on a sacrifice from Dudolski before advancing to third when McLemore grounded out. Cotten reached on a single with two outs in the bottom of the third. He advanced to third on a single from Oden, putting runners on the corners. Robbins reached on a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Shaw then reached on an error and scored Cotten for the first run of the game. That gave the Mavs a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Eikner singled in the top of the fourth. Then with two outs on the board, he slid into second for the stolen base. He was left stranded when Cotten pitched his second strikeout of the inning to bring it to the bottom half of the inning. Roth made contact and bounced the ball over the Dudolski’s head for the one-out single. He was thrown out at second as Kelehan reached on a fielder’s choice but that was followed by a pair of strikeouts to close the fourth inning.
Caussey led off the top of the fifth with a standup double. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from Taylor. Thanks to a few grounders, the Mavs were able to keep the Wildcats scoreless as it went to the bottom of the fifth inning. After a Whitehouse pitching change, Oden laid down a bunt for a single and stole second to put two runners into scoring position. Mitchell’s RBI groundout scored Cotten to give Marshall a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth inning.
Blackmon came in as a courtesty runner for Garcia in the sixth inning and was hit by a pitch. Eikner joined him on base when he was walked. The Mavs closed the inning with a double play to bring it to the bottom of the sixth where Marshall went three up, three down.
Whitehouse had one last shot at keeping its season alive but a pair of grounders to third base and one to shortstop helped the Mavericks seal up the 2-0 win.
The Mavericks will take on the winner of Highland Park and Midlothian.