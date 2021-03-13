HALLSVILLE – Marshall dropped its final two games of the Reich Builder’s Classic at Hallsville Saturday, the first to Lindale in a 2-1 final and the second in 9-8 final against Liberty-Eylau. The Mavericks now hold an overall record of 5-9.
Lindale 2, Marshall 1
Garrett Cotten pitched the first six-and-one-third innings where he allowed just one run on six hits and one error, striking out eight batters and walking only one. Dante Enriquez threw the final two-and-two-thirds innings, allowing one run on hit, walking one batter and striking out. From the plate, Cotten went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Brayden Robbins was 1-for-4. Dallan Shaw was 3-for-4 with one run. Peyton Paul was 2-for-2.
Wyatt Butler earned the win from the mound for the Eagles, pitching six innings, allowing just one run on seven hits, one error and striking out three batters. Jackson Fugate was 2-for-3, walked once and had one RBI. Bryce Everest was 1-for-4. Caden Piccoli was 2-for-4 with one run. Brandon Burckel went 1-for-3 with one. Aaron Wolfe was 1-for-4 with one RBI.
Liberty-Eylau 9, Marshall 8
Seven out of Lindale’s nine runs came in the first two innings as the Leopards took an early 7-2 nothing lead. The Mavericks eventually tied the game up but a run in the sixth inning sealed up the win for Liberty-Eylau.
Jim Weaver was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Cotten went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs. Hayden Kelehan finished 2-for-2 with one walk and one run. Shaw was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Andrew Phillips reached on triple, a hit-by-pitch and scored two runs. Paul reached on an error and a single, scored one run and had one RBI.
Gage Bellatti went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Nate Moore reached on a pair of fielder’s choices, and a hit-by-pitch, scored two runs and had one RBI. Colby Brooks went 2-for-4 with one run. Zach Brush was walked three times and scored one run. Bryce Blackwell went 2-for-3 with one walk, one run and one RBI. Hunter Burks was 2-for-3 with one walk and two RBI. Braylon Blair was 1-for-3 with one run. Xander Worthey pitched all five innings to earn the win from the mound where he allowed eight hits on seven runs, five errors and one walk, adding six strikeouts to the day.
Cotten led the game off with a standup triple right before being brought home on an RBI sacrifice from Weaver to give the Mavs an early 1-0 lead. Two outs were on the board when the Leopards had two runners walked. They were each brought home on a two-run double by Blackwell. Blackwell went on to score as Burks singled to right field. That gave Liberty-Eylau a 3-1 lead.
With two outs in the top of the second, Phillips reached on a hit-by-pitch then stole second. He then scored when Paul reached base on an error by the first baseman. That put Marshall one run.
Back-to-back singles in the bottom of the second put Blair and Brooks on the corners. Moore reached on a fielder’s choice as Blair ran home to score. The other two base runners were brought home on a two-run dobulle from Bellatti who scored on an RBI single from Blackwell two batters later. That gave the Leopards a 7-2 lead.
Weaver led off the third inning with a single and reached third when Kelehan doubled to put two runners into scoring position. Weaver tagged up on a sacrifice fly from Oden to score. Kelehan crossed home plate on an RBI single from Shaw to make the score 7-4.
With one out in the third, Brooks reached third on a standup triple but was tagged out at home when Moore reached on his second fielder’s choice. Moore was brought home on an RBI single from Bellatti with two outs. Brush and Blackwell were each walked and that loaded the bases but the Mavericks stopped them from adding to the lead.
Phillips led off the fourth inning with a standup triple before scoring on an RBI triple from Paul. After giving up three straight hits, the Leopards put Moore on the mound. An error allowed Weaver to reach. Paul and Cotton both found home plate and Weaver took advantage of an error. That tied the game up at 8-8.
The fifth inning saw Bellatti get on with a double before being brought home on a RBI base hit from Burks to seal up the 9-8 win over the Mavericks.
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday when it plays host to Center at 7 p.m.