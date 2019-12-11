Marshall’s basketball team returned home where it played host to Texas High and defeated the Tigers in a 64-60 final. The win gives the Mavericks an 8-4 record overall while the Tigers are now 6-6.
Chris Leonard led the Mavericks in scoring with 17 points. Savion Williams was right behind him with 16 and Jaedon Knox scored 15. Kevin Pinson and Lyrik Rawls each dropped in six points. Tucker Fitts and James Washington each scored two points.
Zane Dodson led the game in scoring with 20 points. Ben DePriest was next with 17 points. Justin Turner and Montarius Johnson each dropped in seven points. Caleb Arnold and Michael Thomas scored four points apiece and Aaron Meeks came away with one point.
“We came out and played really, really hard,” Marshall head coach Bobby Carson said. “We had been not focused. This was our first home game in a while, the first time the kids had been out there in their new uniforms. They got a new locker room. Don’t ever count those things out for making those kids feel good about themselves. Savion was involved and active early. Lyrik is Lyrik. It was a real team effort. I think coach Boyd’s defense stepped up to another level.
“Jaedon Knox hit some pressure clutch free throws,” Carson added. “He gave us a big lift off the bench. It was a total team effort. There are a lot of things that Kevin Pinson does that don’t show up in the box score necessarily. He grabs a lot of rebounds and is asked to guard a tough offensive player. We needed this.”
Williams scored the first points of the night with a layup as he was fouled. That gave the Mavs an early 2-0 lead. Moments later a free throw from Meeks was followed by a three from Arnold. That led to the Tigers taking a 6-4 lead. Fitts and Knox each dropped in a bucket to tie the game up at 8-8. A three from DePriest sparked a run for the Tigers that put them up over the Mavericks 17-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Leonard scored the first points of the second quarter and Rawls followed that up with a field goal and a free throw to put the Mavs within one point, 17-16. After a bucket from Michael Thomas, Pinson and hit a shot to put Marshall back within one point. DePriest and Rawls exchanged buckets to make it a 21-20 game in favor of the Tigers. Turner hit a shot from the free throw line and another from the three-point line to give Texas High a 25-20 lead. Knox knocked down a field goal to put Marshall back within three points. He then went to the foul line where he went 2-for-2 to make it a 25-24 score. A bucket from Johnson was followed by a bucket from Williams on the other end. After making a defensive stop the Mavs held the ball until eight seconds remained. Williams went up for a shot down low. He missed the shot but was fouled and went 1-of-2 from the line. Marshall then had one more possession with .7 seconds left as a full-court buzzer beater nearly went in but bounced off the backboard, leaving the score at 28-27 in favor of Texas High at the half.
The second half began with a pair of shots from Kelley as he was fouled on both of them. He missed the free throw on the first trip and made it on the second to complete a three-point play. Leonard responded with a three-point play of his own as he knocked down a shot from beyond the arc. Kelley did the same on the other end of the court before Williams’ field goal and Pinson’s layup made cut Marshall’s deficit to 36-34. Williams attacked the basket to tie it up at 36 apiece. Another layup from Williams gave his team a 38-36 lead. That lead didn’t last long, however, as a wide open DePriest knocked down a jumper to tie it back up at 38-38. Leonard put his team back on top with a jumper, making the score 40-38 and forcing Texas High to call timeout. Leonard came up with a steal and finished the play with a fast-break layup to spread his team’s lead to 42-38. A layup and a pair of free throws tied the game up at 42. Leonard then drained a three at the buzzer to lift his team to a 45-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Leonard scored the first points of the fourth quarter on a layup after coming up with a steal. He followed that up with another three to spread the Mavericks’ lead to 50-42. Arnold drained a three and Kelly knocked down a pair of jumpers to cut Marshall’s lead to 51-49. Williams came up with an and-one before DePriest tossed in a floater for two, then a three from the corner to tie the game up at 54. Marshall called timeout with 3:04 remaining. After the timeout, Johnson went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to put the Tigers back in the lead, 55-54. Washington came in to relieve Williams who had fouled out, and drained a shot to put Marshall back in the lead before a shot on the other end of the court put the Tigers back in front, 57-56. Knox hit a shot down low for yet another lead change and the Mavs’ defense forced a Texas High turnover. Knox went back to the free-throw line where he went 1-of-2, giving Marshall a 59-57 lead. Marshall then called timeout with 61 seconds remaining. Knox went back to the line for a pair of trips where he made four straight free throws to give his team a 64-59 lead. DePriest was fouled on a three-point attempt and came up with only one made free throw as the Mavs held on to win, 64-60.
The Mavericks will be back in action when they take part in tournament action at Mount Pleasant today through Saturday.