Tuesday night saw the Marshall boys basketball team earn a road win against the Whitehouse Wildcats in a 53-46 final to advance to 2-0 in district play.
“Especially in the second half and in the fourth quarter, we locked them up defensively,” Marshall head coach Bobby Carson said. “We put pressure on the ball and forced them to turn it over. We sped the game up and got some easy basket opportunities. I think that had a lot to do with it.”
Chris Leonard scored 13 points in the second half to finish as the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Savion Williams dropped in 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Lyrik Rawls had seven points and eight rebounds. Kevin Pinson scored six points and Jayson Tuck tossed in three.
“They’re a great-balanced team,” Carson said of the Wildcats. “They’re one of those teams that runs a lot of sets. Everybody gets a lot of opportunities to shoot the ball. They’re not a bad team. They lost a game by 10 and by six or seven last night, so they’re going to beat some people.”
Carson added it’s important for his Mavericks not to get too comfortable with their early success in district play.
“It is (a confidence booster) but I’m thinking back to last year when we started off 2-0,” Carson offered. “We ended up 4-8. It’s a different team than last year.”
The Mavericks’ coach expects the district championship to be up for grabs.
“It’s pretty even,” Carson offered. “The two supposed front runners in the district – Lufkin and Nac, have already both lost a game. Nac beat Lufkin and John Tyler beat Nac.
“This is an even as a district. There will be nobody running the tables and nobody will go winless. If you don’t show up every night to play, and play well, anybody can beat you.”
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday when it plays host to the Pine Tree Pirates.