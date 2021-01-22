It was back-and-forth on the hardwood when Marshall and Hallsville went head-to-head in a Harrison County matchup as the Mavericks eventually came out victorious in a 51-48 win.
Marshall currently owns a district record of 2-6 as the Bobcats are 4-4 against district opponents.
James Thomas was Marshall’s leading scorer with 16 points. Jayson Tuck was next in line with 14, followed by Gi’Kovian McCoy who with 10. Kenneth Calloway scored seven points while Gabriel Brooks and Jack Mottershaw each scored two points.
Hallsville knocked down 10 three-pointers on the night. Benjamin Samples led the Bobcats in scoring with 11 points. Jai Locario was next in line with 10. Taylor Sheffield tossed in nine points, all of which came from three-point range. Anthon McDermott recorded eight points. David Ruff scored four and Luke Cheatham was right behind him with three points. Zachar Florence dropped in two points and Trenton Smith came away with one.
Samples launched a shot from way beyond the arc to score the first three points of the night. Thomas caught an inbounds pass under the basket and dropped in for Marshall’s first two points of the game. Marshall’s next possession saw Tuck dish it off to Thomas on a windmill pass for the assist to give the Mavericks their first lead. Tuck added another assist when he found McCoy in the paint, making the score 6-3. Calloway added a free throw before Tuck scored his first points of the game. The Bobcats kept the game close by knocking down shots from three-point range, making the score 15-14 in favor of Marshall after the first quarter.
The second quarter started off with Sheffield’s third three-pointer of the night to put the Bobcats back on top. Brooks got himself on the scoreboard to knot the score back up before Tuck forced yet another lead change with a pair of layups. Cheatham took his turn to drain a three to put the Bobcats within one point. A layup from Calloway gave Marshall a 23-20 lead. Samples threw up a three from downtown to tie it up at 23 apiece. Marshall held for the last shot of the first half. With seconds ticking, Tuck threaded the needle to Calloway who beat the buzzer to give the Mavericks a 25-23 halftime lead.
Florence scored the first points of the second half on a layup to tie the game at 25. Motthershaw gave the lead back to his team and McCoy added to that before McDermott added a two and Trenton Smith went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. Thomas dished it off to McCoy to give Marshall a 31-28 lead and forced the Bobcats to call timeout with 4:39 left in the third quarter. After the timeout, Locario drained a three to tie it up at 31-31. Thomas was on the receiving end of another assist from Tuck to force yet another lead change. A hook shot from Ruff knotted the lead back up, 33-33. Marshall came away with its first three-point play when Tuck drained a shot from the corner beyond the arc. Hallsville refused to go away as McDermott drained another three tie the game up at 36 apiece. Tuck found Thomas down low for the assist to break the tie.
Thomas laid up a shot off the glass for the first points of the fourth quarter before Locario put the Bobcats within two points. Samples came away with an and-one to put Hallsville back in the lead, 41-40. Locario sank launched a three from in front of his team’s bench as it found its way into the net to make the score 44-40. The Bobcats added jumper to make the score 46-40 and forced Marshall to call timeout with 4:41 remaining. McCoy sank both shots on his next trip to the free-throw line, making it a four-point game. Thomas attacked the basket and banked in a shot to make it a two-point game with about two minutes remaining. Marshall came away with a defensive rebound before Tuck was fouled and sent to the line where he made both shots. That tied the game up at 48 and forced Hallsville to call timeout with 1:15 remaining in regulation.
With 47.5 seconds remaining, Tuck was sent to the free-throw line again, this time going 1-of-2, giving the Mavericks a 49-48 lead. An offensive foul was called against the Bobcats on the other end as Hallsville called timeout, trailing by one point with 33.8 seconds on the clock. Tuck made another trip to the line with 26.9 seconds. He made them both and gave Marshall a three-point lead. Hallsville got the ball down the court before calling timeout with 14.2 seconds to play. The Bobcats dribbled the ball around and instead of launching pulling the trigger on the three with the seconds ticking, they threw a pass that was tipped out of bounds and went back to the Mavericks who sealed up the 51-48 win.
Marshall is slated to return to action today when it goes up against the Longview Lobos on the road. Action is slated to being with the freshman at noon, followed by the JV, then the varsity. The Bobcats are slated to play host to Pine Tree at 7 p.m.