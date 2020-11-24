Marshall’s boys basketball team hasn’t had the start it has been looking for as it fell at home to the Garrison Bulldogs 61-44. The Mavericks are now 0-3 on the year.
Marshall head basketball coach expects to add players to the roster from the football team once the football season concludes but he’s not using that as a reason for the Mavericks’ slow start.
“Well that’s an excuse,” Carson said. “In none of our games have we played hard enough to win. We don’t have consistent effort. We don’t block out, which is effort. We don’t crash the boards, which is effort. We don’t dig our heels in on defense, which is effort.
“Nothing in life worth having is going to be given to you and if we’re not willing to pay the price, we’re not going to be successful in basketball either but I can assure you, at some point in time, we will put at least five guys on the floor who are willing to put forth the effort. They may be in football and they may be here.”
Jayson Tuck and David Haggerty each scored 13 points apiece to lead the Mavericks in scoring. Jack Mottershaw was next in line with 11.
Garrison’s Brad Reynolds was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points while Risten Cook was right behind him with 19 and Justin Malnar scored 10.
The Bulldogs took an early 10-0 lead and forced the Mavericks to call their third timeout. Tuck put his team on the scoreboard with a layup to make it a 10-2 score.
The last points of the first quarter came on a three from Malnar.
Moments later, with seconds ticking off the clock, a Marshall three-point attempt fell short, leaving the score at 30-16 entering the second quarter.
After a pair of Garrison buckets in the second quarter, Tuck drained a three. The Bulldogs’ next bucket came from beyond the arc and before Torrien Culberson came away with an old-fashioned three-point play.
Moments later, Tuck found Mottershaw who got above the rim and dropped it in for two. Tuck drained a pair of threes before Garrison went 2-for-2 from the foul line to make the score 30-16 at the half.
Garrison scored the first four points of the second half before Haggerty drained a three. The two teams went back and forth from three-point range but the Bulldogs continued adding to their lead. The Mavs fired a three that bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded to go into the fourth quarter with as the Bulldogs led 49-30.
Haggerty drained a three late in the fourth quarter to make the score 57-39 and added another with about a minute left to make it 61-42 but the game was in the control of the Bulldogs. Tuck found Butler for the final points of the game as the Mavs fell 61-44.
Marshall is slated to return to action Saturday in Whitehouse against the Wildcats. Tipoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.