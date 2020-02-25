Despite jumping out to an early led, Marshall’s baseball team didn’t get the results it wanted in the season opener Monday night when it fell to the Carthage Bulldogs in an 11-2 final.
“We made so many errors,” Marshall head coach Derek Dunaway said. “We’re young. We haven’t had a lot of time to practice on the field. We had first-game jitters. We had a lot of kids playing varsity for the first time, some new faces.”
The Mavericks finished the night with four hits. Hayden Kelehan got the first and finished then night by going 1-for-3 with one run. Garrett Cotton also had went 1-for-3 with one run. Jarius Mitchell came away with an RBI.
“We started off like we’ve been preaching,” Dunaway said. “It was an infield single. Hayden stole a base. Garrett Cotton grounded out and Hayden moved up on the groundout. Then we scored on a wild pitch.
“Hayden started on the mound and looked really good,” the coach continued. “He pitched three innings and had seven strikeouts. We were up 1-0. Carthage scored two in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. Then we had some rough innings in the third and fourth innings. We gave up five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.”
After the game, Dunaway told his tem he’s not going to hit the panic button after the first game.
“We want to be really good that first district game,” he offered. “We’ve got three more weeks to figure that out, give some guys opportunities to step up and show what they can do.”
The Mavs are slated to return to action in the Lufkin Hudson-Brandon Belt Classic Thursday through Saturday. They will take on Garrison Thursday at 1:30 p.m. before going up against Central at 3:45. ON Friday, they will play against Hudson as their only game that day and Saturday they will go up against Crosby at 11:15 a.m. and Center at 1:30 p.m.
Dunaway said he hopes his Mavericks will gain experience needed in the tournament going forward.
“We’ve got to play some baseball games,” he added. “We’ve been so limited in practicing on a full field. I think we’ve had three days of practice on the field in three weeks. You can get in the batting cages and simulate situations but it’s really hard to simulate game-type defensive situations without being on a full field. We’re definitely behind in that aspect but it looks like we’ll have good weather this week. So we’ll get a couple good practices in and then get to play five games over three days in that tournament. It will give us an opportunity to look at players, look at positions.”