HALLSVILLE – Marshall and Atlanta each came up with three hits in Friday’s Reich Builder’s Classic at Hallsville but in the long run, it was the Rabbits who escaped with a 2-1 win. The Mavericks now hold an overall record of 5-7 overall.
Hayden Kelehan went 1-for-3 with a double and scored the Mavericks’ only run of the game. Jacob Oden finished 2-for-3. Jim Weaver pitched all six innings for the Mavericks, allowing two runs on three hits, three walks and struck out five batters.
Kelby Smith earned the win from the mound, allowing one run on three hits, struck out six batters and walked just one. Jackson Warren went 1-for-3 and scored one run. Kale Carpenter reached on a walk, a single and a hit-by-pitch. Nick Burden reached on a fielder’s choice and an error. Colin Morrisn reached on two walks. Will Woodruff came away with the Rabbits’ other run.
Both teams went three up, three down in the first inning.
Atlanta got the first runner on base when Carpenter was walked. He stole his way around to third base but that’s the closest he came to scoring the first run of the game. A groundout and a pair of strikeouts kept the game scoreless heading into the third inning.
Morrison reached on a walk but was thrown out as Cooper McClure reached on a fielder’s choice. Two outs were on the board before a fly ball to centerfield brought the top of the third to a close.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Roth reached on an error before taking second when Hill was walked. The two runners advanced into scoring position with two outs. A fly ball to left field ender their shots at crossing home plate as the game remained scoreless after three innings.
Warren singled for the first hit of the game to lead off the fourth inning. He then took second when Graf reached on a fielder’s choice. They each advanced when Carpenter singled to load the bases. He was then brought home on RBI fielder’s choice from Burden. The Mavs defense kept the Rabbits from adding to I as they went into the bottom half of the inning trailing 1-0.
Kelehan doubled for Marshall’s first hit of the game. He reached third when Oden singled. Oden ran back and forth on the base path between first and second base when Kelehan seized an opportunity to slide into first base for Marshall’s first run of the game and tied it up at 1-1. Woodruff and McClure gave runners on the corners. An RBI from Smith scored Woodruff to put the Rabbits back on top, 2-1.
Hill and Cotten each reached on a hit-by-pitch to take first base with two outs. They each made their way into scoring position but a strikeout ended their chance of crossing home plate as they trailed by a run heading into the sixth inning.
Carpenter led off the sixth where he was hit by a pitch before making his way to third when Burden reached on an error. Oden made a diving catch that popped up behind home plate for the first out. The bases were loaded after Morrison was walked. Weaver then threw two straight strikeouts to end the inning to keep the Mavs within on run.
Oden Singled to shallow right field before Andrew Phillips came in as his courtesy runner. He advanced to third on a ground out and the Mavericks were down to their last out.
Marshall is slated to play back-to-back games today when it goes up against Lindale at 10 a.m. and Liberty Eylau at noon. Atlanta will take on Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m.