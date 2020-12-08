Despite seeing his team come short on the scoreboard, Marshall head basketball coach Bobby Carson was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We were behind on the scoreboard but other than that, I felt like it was a win,” Carson said. “This is the first game this team has played together and we basically had just two practices. The one thing I asked them before the ballgame was to give a great effort and they gave some great effort. They busted their butts out there for 32 minutes. I’m real proud of all them. Everybody who played, all 14 of them, they all made contributions.”
The Mavericks currently have a 1-6 record but Carson said he considers his team to have played just one game with the squad he put on the floor Tuesday night after his Mavericks added several players from the football team.
James Thomas led the Mavericks in scoring with 16 points and Jayson Tuck was next in line with 12. Jack Mottershaw and Dominique Williams each finished with six points.
Brandon Walker was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points. Cameron Martin finished with 14. Christian Mumphrey tossed in 10 points and TK Scott came away with seven points.
Tuck scored the first points of the game from three-point range. Moments later, Thomas added a bucket down low to give the Mavs a 5-0 lead. A pair of buckets put Lufkin within one point, 6-5. Tuck drove the lane and faked the pass before laying it up for two.
Dominique Williams tossed up a shot that banked off the glass into the net for two before David Haggerty drained a three from the corner, giving the Mavs a 13-7 lead. Walker scored the last points of the first quarter to make the score 13-9 heading into the second quarter.
The first points of the second quarter came when Mottershaw slapped the ball away from Lufkin then threw it down for dunk. Kenneth Calloway found Tuck for the assist to give Marshall a 17-9 lead. A bucket from Martin put the Panthers within two possessions.
He then added another bucket on a layup as he drew the foul and was sent to the free-throw line where he completed the old-fashioned three-point play to cut Marshall’s lead down to one point, 21-20. Thomas banked a shot off the glass to make it a three-point game.
After a Marshall free throw put the Mavs up by two points, Walker tied it up on the other end of the court. Mumphrey gave the Panthers their first lead before a jumper from Mottershaw tied the game back up at 26. Lufkin scored the final point of the first half with a free threw to give the Panthers a 27-26 halftime lead.
Haggerty drained a long two to start off the second half and put the Mavs back in the lead. The two teams went back and forth. A two from Thomas was followed by a three from Malcolm Deason. The Panthers then went 2-for-2 from the line to make it a four-point game. Roberson was fouled as he made the layup to put Marshall within two points. Scott scored on back-to-back possessions to put Lufkin up by six and forced Marshall to call timeout.
The Panthers continued pouring it on and built a double-digit lead before Thomas made cut his team’s deficit to 42-34. Between two buckets from Walker, Spencer drained a three. Williams scored the final four points of the third quarter to make the score 46-40 heading into the fourth.
Mottershaw scored the first points of the fourth quarter. Martin went a combined 4-for-4 on two trips to the free-throw line before Tuck drained a three to put Marshall within five points, 50-45. A pair of buckets from Walker gave the Panthers a 54-46 lead and forced another Marshall timeout.
A pair of trips to the foul line brought Lufkin’s lead back to double digits. Thomas added two free throws and a jumper down low to make the score 60-50 with 1:36 remaining. Tuck dished it off to Thomas for a pair of assists to make the final score 54-54.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday at 5 p.m. when it plays host to New Boston and then will travel to Jacksonville on Saturday at 10 a.m. Lufkin is scheduled to travel to Grand Oaks Friday for a 6:45 tipoff.