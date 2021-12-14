Marshall’s boys basketball team went back and forth with Pleasant Grove but in the end, it was the Hawks that came away with the 40-31 win over the Mavericks in Marshall Monday night. The Mavs now hold an overall record of 2-10.
Jordan Jacobs was the game’s leading scorer with 10 points. Next in line for Marshall was Domar Roberson with eight and Campbell White with five. Ryan Knox recorded four points while GIko McCoy and JaCorrian Harris each scored two points.
Kennon Kelley led the Hawks in scoring with nine points. Cohen Cade tossed in six while Brenton Clark came away with five points. Kason Wright and Jaylen Boardley each finished with four points while Martin Hailey and Whit Lawrence each scored two points.
“We missed way too many one-foot shots, Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “We can design the play but we can’t put the ball in the basket for them. They’re great kids. They work extremely hard and they have wonderful attitudes but it’s a change. We’ve got some time to fix it but I’m telling you, we were right there. We were so close. If they just stay the course the whole time. We need to take time off the clock before we start looking for a shot. We need to spread the defense out and we can dictate what we want.”
Kelley came up with a loose ball and went the distance on a layup to score the first points of the game but Jacobs tied it up a two-handed dunk. A bucket from Roberson and another from Knox led the Mavericks to taking a 6-5 lead after the first quarter.
Boardley scored the first points of the second quarter to put the Hawks in the lead 7-6. Marshall scored four of its next eight points from the foul line while Pleasant Grove sank a pair of threes to help lead the Hawks to a 19-14 halftime lead.
Marshall scored the first six points of the second half. Jacobs threw it down for another dunk, followed but a bucket off the glass to put Marshall back in front. Boardley tossed in a jumper to force another lead change, 21-20. The Hawks turned that lead into a five-point lead before White brought it back down to two points with a shot from beyond the arc. The lead was brought back to five when Brenton drained a three, making the score 28-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Grove went 2-for-3 on a pair of trips to the foul line to spread its lead to 31-23. A few plays later, a layup from Boardly gave the Hawks the first double-digit lead of the night. Pleasant Grove continued to pour it on. Roberson ended the Hawks’ scoring streak with a layup and the next possession went to the foul line where he went 1-of-2. Marshall added to its points and brought it to single digits but was unable to come away with the win as it fell to Pleasant Grove 40-31.
“We had a game plan – spread the court, take some time off the clock,” Carson said. “We struggle with decision making in speed. If we slow the ball game down, we maximize each possession, make the other team work and dictate the shots we want to take. We were very successful against Lufkin. We only lost by six points and it was a close ballgame throughout. I think watching this ballgame, when they did what we asked them to do, we were very successful. When we deviated from our game plan and tried to play too fast, our decision making was out the window and we turned the ball over. It’s a matter of trust. I trust them to play hard and they do. They’ve got to trust us that the system we have in place on offense and defense is the best for us. It’s not pretty and it’s not what people feel like they’re paying to see but they’re paying to see their kid. It’s a hard sell because it’s not the style we’ve played in the past but it’s what will work for this team.
“Nobody ever wanted the Spurs to make the NBA final four,” Carson added. “They win but it’s ugly. We can win ugly. If fits our skill set. When we worked and got the ball to Jordan, we were very successful. When we got the ball to Che Che (Roberson) in the high post area or to Campbell in the high post area – an area they can work and use their craftiness and Jordan’s power, we have a chance to be successful.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action in tournament play in Tatum, starting with Thursday’s game against Carthage at 5 p.m. Marshall will play at Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m.