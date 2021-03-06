Brayden Robbins and Dylan Thurmon drove in a couple of runs apiece in a five-run fifth inning for Marshall as the Mavericks rallied for a 7-3 win over Carthage.
Carthage led 3-1 heading to the fifth, but the Mavericks got back-to-back walks to open the inning, and Garrett Cotten doubled to score a run. After a walk and a strikeout, Thurmon singled to bring in two runs and Robbins followed with a triple to give the Mavericks a 6-3 cushion.
Jacob Oden also doubled for the Mavericks. Cotten had two hits, and Andrew Phillips also drove in a run.
Dante Enriguez worked 5.2 innings for the pitching win. He did not strike out a batter and walked a couple.
Sawyer Smith doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Carthage. Austin Morgan added two hits and an RBI, and Braden Smith chipped in with two hits. Braeden Wade struck out six and walked four in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss. Connor Cuff fanned three in two innings.
Later in the day, Pleasant Grove jumped out to an 8-2 lead on the Mavericks early and held on for a 10-6 win.
Javarius Mitchell doubled and singled, and Peyton Paul, Hayden Kelehan, Andrew Phillips, Brayden Robbins and Mitchell drove in runs in the loss for the Mavericks.
Brenton Clark tripled, and Alex Galvan and Tucker Anderson doubled for Pleasant Grove. Brock Bearden and Galvan had two hits and two RBI apiece.