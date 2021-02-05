Even with a win tonight, Marshall’s basketball team will not be playing in the postseason but head coach Bobby Carson is wasting no time in preparing for next season.
“We’re going to start next year on Monday,” Carson said. “We’re not going to have a week off or wait until after spring break. We will start Monday morning.”
The Mavericks are 2-9 in district play this year but Carson has high expectations for the future, especially when it comes to guys like sophomore Giko McCoy.
“What does he not bring to the table?” Carson said. “He’s a pretty fair outside shooter. He’s a force around the basketball. He’s an awesome rebounder. He’s a shot blocker. He can handle the ball.
“I heard him described as a ninth grader as someone who can stuff the stat sheet and he can,” Carson continued about McCoy. “I don’t know that he’s the leading rebounder on the team, the leading scorer on the team or the leading shot-blocker but he’s probably second in everything as a sophomore. He has blossomed this year and just gotten better and better and better. As a junior next year, he is going to be force to be reckoned with. He’s probably going to be six-six or six-seven next year. He has tremendously long arms and he understands the game of basketball. He has been a pleasure to coach. He’s got a pretty good temperament. I knew he was going to be a pretty good player but I didn’t know he was going to be as good as he is right now. We’re also talking about a kid who spent all summer in the gym working on his game. Coach (Dramaine) Boyd has a saying, ‘Have all 10 toes in the water,’ and with him, we have all 10. He’s totally buying in. I’m sure he’s the same way in football. He’s not alone. His sophomore class is solid.”
Carson knows, however, that he and his Mavericks still have one more game left.
“It’s going to be Pine Tree’s senior night,” Carson said. “They’re young also and I think they’re returning just about everybody. They’re well coached. They’re playing at home so it all just depends on how much we can focus with nothing to play for, just pride. We’re talking about beginning next year now. We can start the game season with a one-game-winning streak and go from there.”
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at Pine Tree High School.