Jacob Oden and Campbell White drove in four runs apiece, and the Marshall Mavericks collected 16 total hits to go along with seven New Boston errors in a 26-0 win.
Oden doubled twice, and Dallan Shaw, White and Jordan Owen all added doubles. Caden Noblit had three hits, White and Mark Haiines two hits apiece, Noblit, Haiines, Beau Burris and Owen two RBI apiece and Henry Roth, Shaw and Javarius Mitchell one RBI apiece.
Garrett Cotten earned the pitching win, striking out three with no walks in two innings. White also fanned three with no walks in two frames, and Owen struck out one in one inning of action.
The Mavericks took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, using an error, a single, a couple of hit batsmen and an RBI single by Burris.
Marshall exploded for 15 runs in the bottom of the second as New Boston pitchers again struggled to find the strike zone — hitting three of the first four batters in the frame.
White had a two-run double in the inning, and Owen and Oden both delivering two-run doubles. Noblit drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Roth had an RBI groundout and Shaw plated a couple of runs with a double.
In the bottom of the third, Mitchell had an RBI single for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks are scheduled to host the Marshall Baseball Classic this weekend, facing Decatur at 5 p.m. and Glenbrook at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Lindale at 6 p.m. on Friday and Atlanta at 10 a.m. on Saturday.