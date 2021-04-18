Many 6A and 5A high schools from around Texas area gearing up to start spring football Monday as the Marshall Mavericks will see action on the gridiron from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for this upcoming week. After that, it will Monday Tuesday and Thursday.
“They’re ready to get it on,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said when asked about how excited his Mavericks are about starting. “We’ve had a good offseason so they’re excited to put the pads back on, the helmets back on and play some football.”
This past season saw the Mavericks go 5-5 on the year 3-4 in district play. Spring practice will feature members of the upcoming 2021 season. The Mavericks are slated to play host to Tyler Legacy in a scrimmage on Aug. 20 and will kick off the season Friday, Aug. 27 on the road against New Caney.
The spring football season for the Mavericks is set to conclude with the spring game on Friday May 14.
“It’ll probably just be O vs. D and we’ll come up with a scoring system,” Griedl said.
Marshall’s first home game of the upcoming season is slated for Friday, Sept. 10 when they take on McKinny North.