District 8-5A II
MARSHALL 42, WHITEHOUSE 17: WHITEHOUSE – J.Q. Davis and Semaj Gatson combined to rush for 276 yards and four touchdowns, and the Marshall Mavericks improved to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the district with a 42-17 win over Whitehouse.
Davis led the Mavericks’ ground attack with 30 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Gatson picked up 110 yards and scored once on eight carries. Collier Slone completed 11 of 18 passes for 120 yards, and Davernious Robinson rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 68 yards.
Whitehouse dropped to 8-2 and 4-2 with the loss.
HALLSVILLE 38, MT. PLEASANT 8: HALLSVILLE – Jace Moseley had a hand in four touchdowns, and the Hallsville Bobcats closed out the regular season with a 38-8 win over the Mount Pleasant Tigers on Thursday.
Moseley completed 12 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and carried 14 times for 153 yards and three scores as Hallsville ended the regular season with a 7-3 record overall anda 4-2 mark in the district.
Mount Pleasant dropped to 2-8 and 1-5.
Blayde Bullard carried five times for 32 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 35 yards for Hallsville. Connor White had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Zachary Southard had five tackles and a tackle for loss. Kallen Reed finished with five tackles, Kyron Rosborough seven tackles and Dillon Moralez five tackles and a sack.
District 6-3A I
JEFFERSON 50, SABINE 14: JEFFERSON — C.J. Bowman scored five times on his 11 carries, Luke McMullen rushed for 301 yards and a touchdown and the Jefferson Bulldogs captured the district title with a 50-14 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Thursday.
Bowman carried 11 times for 105 yards and five TDs to go along with four catches for 42 yards.
Knox Tomlinson had two sacks, four QB pressures and a fumble recovery, and Devonte Waits recorded 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack for the Bulldogs.
Colt Sparks completed 11 of 20 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Sabine. Caleb McKinney had four catches for 60 yards.
Bowman opened the scoring with a 2-yard run, and later scored on runs of 25, 21, 8 and 71 yards. His 71-yard run came one play after McMullen had a 61-yard TD run erased due to a penalty.
McMullen did score on a 55-yard run.
Sparks tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Hudson McNatt, and Jovany Jaimes kicked field goals of 32 and 36 yards for the Cardinals.
Jefferson finishes the regular season 8-2 and 5-0, and Sabine drops to 2-8 and 1-4.
District 10-2A I
HARLETON 38, O. CITY 20: HARLETON – Carson Wallace passed for 202 yards and a couple of touchdowns, Gage Shirts rushed for 103 yards and five touchdowns and the Harleton Wildcats earned a 38-20 win over the Ore City Rebels on Thursday.
Wallace completed 16 of 32 passes on the night. Zane Stroman caught nine passes for 124 yards, and A.J. Woods had six catches for 62 yards.
Shirts carried 14 times.
For Ore City in the loss, Colby Plasterer had 16 tackles, Juan Garcia 13 tackles, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a 95-yard interception return and Brandon Barber 12 tackles.