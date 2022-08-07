Marshall’s football team participated spring ball and as a result, had to wait a week to start fall practices but the Mavericks are set to hit the practice field Monday.
They will go from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.
Picture/Media Day will be held from Saturday at 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. That will be followed by a scrimmage from 9 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Meet the Mavericks is slated for Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
This season will be the first for the Mavericks under the direction of Jack Alvarez as athletic director and head football coach. Alvarez came to Marshall with an overall record of 193-93.
He most recently coached at Cuero where he went 18-8 in two seasons and went to the playoffs both years. He has also made three state championship appearances, including in 2014 when he led Ennis to a state championship win.
Alvarez will take over a Mavericks football team that went 8-4 a year ago and 6-1 against district opponents.
He replaces Jake Griedl who spent three years with the Mavericks and went 20-13 overall as head coach.
The Mavericks are slated to scrimmage against Tyler Legacy, Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. and will kick off the season Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Both the scrimmage and the season opener will be held at Mavericks Stadium in Marshall.