Marshall football
Marshall’s football team is set to begin fall practice Monday.

 Nathan Hague/News Messenger Photo

Marshall’s football team participated spring ball and as a result, had to wait a week to start fall practices but the Mavericks are set to hit the practice field Monday.

They will go from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.

