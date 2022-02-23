After winning its season opener 26-0 Monday night, Marshall’s baseball team will return to the diamond today to open up its home tournament – the Marshall Baseball Classic.
The action is slated to begin at 9 a.m. with a matchup between Carthage and Atlanta. Atlanta will stay on the field for the next game when it takes on Lindale. At 1 p.m., Carthage will go head-to-head with Pleasant Grove. The 3 p.m. matchup will feature Pleasant Grove vs. Benton and The Mavericks will play the final game of the day at 5 p.m. against Glenbrook.
Weather permitting, six games will be played on Friday starting at 9 a.m. with Carthage and Benton. Marshall will take the field at 11 a.m. against Pleasant Grove before Atlanta takes on Benton at 1 p.m. Marshall will go head-to-head with Lindale at 3 p.m. Glenbrook will have the final two games of the day when it goes up against Carthage at 5 p.m. and Lindale at 7 p.m.
Only three games are scheduled for Saturday. The Mavericks are slated to play the first game of the day at 9 a.m. against Atlanta. Pleasant Grove and Glenbrook will go head to head at 11 a.m. and Lindale will take on Benton at 1 p.m.
This schedule is a revised due to expected weather. Decatur dropped out of the tournament because of expected road conditions in the DFW area. The revised schedule allows each team to play three games by the end of Friday in the event that weather won’t allow games to be played Saturday.