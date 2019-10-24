Friday night was a wet night in Marshall where the Mavericks poured it on against Nacogdoches, beating the Dragons 44-20 in a homecoming victory. Marshall is now 5-3 overall and 5-0 in District 9-5A DII. Nacogdoches is now 1-7 overall and 1-4 against district opponents.
The Mavericks finished the night with a total of 411 yards offense, 340 of which came on the ground and 71 came through the air. They came away with 20 first downs. Joe Jordan had 12 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Savion Williams was next in line with 11 carries for 115 yards and one touchdown. Demarcus Williams had eight carries for 47 yards and a score while Dominique Williams had 39 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Savion Williams was 4-for-10 with 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Dominique Williams had one catch for a 25-yard score.
Nacogdoches passed for 134 yards and rushed for 141 for a total of 275 yards offense. The Dragons had 23 first downs. Jake Smith went 11-of-28 passing for 134 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 15 times for 31 yards and two scores. Camorian Thacker had 14 carries for 62 yards. Ja’tavious Deckard had four catches for 58 yards and one touchdown.
Nacogdoches received the opening kickoff but Marshall’s defense forced an interception to give the ball its offense. That set up a 20-yard field goal from Angel Mendieta to give Marshall the first lead of the game, 3-0.
The Dragons took their first lead on their next possession when Smith kept it on a one-yard quarterback sneak. That gave Nac a 6-3 lead.
Savion Williams tucked the ball and ran down the Dragons’ sideline and before diving toward the end zone but was down at the one-yard line. A fumble pushed Marshall back five yards before Demarcus Williams punched it into the end zone on a six-yard run to put Marshall back in the lead. Angel Mendieta tacked on the extra point to make the score 10-6 with 11:02 left in the second quarter.
It only took 14 seconds for Marshall to add to its lead. Nac fumbled the squib kick and Marshall came up with it. That led to a 25-yard touchdown pass from Savion Williams to Dominique Williams, spreading the lead to 17-6 with 10:48 left in the second quarter.
The Dragons intercepted a pass in the end zone before running out and being tackled at the one-yard line. Ninety-nine yards later, Nacogdoches found its way in the end zone when Smith tossed pass in the corner the end zone to Deckard who made a one-handed catch for the score. The Dragons were unable to come up with the two-point conversion, leaving them trailing by five with 1:58 left until halftime. That was the final score of the first half as the two teams went into the locker room with Marshall leading 17-12 at the break.
Savion Williams entered the second half limping but still managed to run for 29-yard gain to set up an 11-yard touchdown run to spread the Mavericks’ lead to 23-12 with 10:53 left in the third quarter.
Kygze Turner came up with a blocked field goal and returned it deep in Nacogdoches territory. Savion Williams took it in from there as he scored on a 23-yard run, spreading Marshall’s lead to 30-12 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
A long punt return put the Dragons at the Mavs’ 15-yard line but they eventually turned the ball over on downs. The next possession ended with a 57 run from Jordan, spreading Marshall’s lead to 37-12 with 6:13 left in the game.
The Dragons scored their final points of the night when Smith punched it in for his second one-yard quarterback sneak. That made the score 37-20 with 3:16 to play.
Jordan bounced off defenders and turned what looked like a loss into a 53-yard touchdown run to give Marshall a 44-20 lead. That was the last score of the night as the Mavericks held on to win 44-20.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday when it travels to Whitehouse to take on the Wildcats. Nacogdoches will be at home against Hallsville.