Marshall’s boys basketball team remains in search of its first district win after falling 68-48 at home against Sulphur Springs Saturday. The Mavericks are 0-2 against district opponents while the Wildcats are 2-0 in district play.
“A lot of inexperience,” Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said when asked what he chalked the loss up to after the game. “We’re still very, very young. We started three sophomores and they did a great job but they’re just sophomores playing against Sulphur Springs, a quality basketball team. I don’t how many turnovers we had but we’re not good enough to turn the ball over 20 times and still win. I thought we had a great third quarter. We came out and forced turnovers and got into a transition game. What hurt us tonight is what has hurt us all year – we don’t shoot the ball very well. If we can’t get inside and score in transition, we’re not going to win it from the three-point line.”
James Thomas was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. Next in line for Marshall was Jayson Tuck with 11. Domar Roberson scored seven points while David Haggerty and A’Derrian Brookss scored four points each. Jacorey Smith tossed in three points. Gi’Kovian McCoy came away with two points and Jack Mottershaw finished with one point.
Lamodrick Johnson and Caleb Alexander each scored 1 points to lead Sulphur Springs in scoring. Justin Haire was right behind them with 12 and Kordrick Turner dropped in 11. Boo Wilkerson scored nine points. Parker Whisenhunt had five points and Jatavion Hall scored three.
Tuck scored the first points of the game on a layup before Thomas added a bucket to give the Mavericks a 4-0 lead. Johnson scored the Wildcats’ first points on a jumper down low. Tuck found Thomas for the assist before Hair and Turner each came away with a bucket to tie the game up at 6. Haire then tipped in a missed shot to give his team its first lead. Wilkerson dished it off to Johnson for the assist to spread Sulphur Springs’s lead to 10-6 and forced Marshall to call timeout with 2:24 left in the opening quarter. Wilkerson added a field goal while Haire went 2-for-2 from the line to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
The first six points of the second quarter came on back-to-back and-ones for Sulphur Springs. The first one came from Turner and the second one came from Johnson. That gave the Wildcats a 20-7 lead. After a bucket from Thomas, Wilkerson came up with another three-point play, this one come on a shot from beyond the arc to make the score 23-9. Marshall chipped away by scoring the next seven straight points. Tuck drained a three. McCoy pulled down a rebound before going back up for a two and Roberson tacked on two more with a layup. That put the Mavericks within seven points. Turner gave his team a little breathing room with another old-fashioned three-point play to spread the Wildcats’ lead to 28-17 with 1:34 left until halftime. After a timeout, Haggerty went 2-for-2 from the line but the rest of the first half saw Sulphur Springs outscore Marshall 4-2 to take a halftime lead of 34-21.
Thomas banked a shot off the glass for the first points of the second half. Jacorey Smith was fouled as he banked in a layup. He went to the line where he tacked on the free throw to complete the three-point play. A three from Wilkerson put the Wildcats back up by double digits. Roberson launched a three from in front of his team’s bench to make the score 39-31. Moments later, a three from Whisenhunt and three threes from Alexander gave the Wildcats a 52-35 lead. Tuck scored the final five points of the third quarter to cut Marshall’s deficit to 52-40 heading to the fourth quarter.
Tuck found Thomas on a no-look pass behind the back for the assist for the first points of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats went 50 percent on their next three trips to the free throw line and Marshall called timeout, trailing 55-42 with 5:22 remaining. Thomas rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for two. The next six points went to the Wildcats. Brooks ended that streak with a bucket down low. Roberson scored the final points for Marshall before Hall launched a three to score the final points of the game and seal up the 68-48 win.
The Mavericks are slated to return action Tuesday when they play host to the Longview Lobos. Tipoff is slated 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats will take on Nacogdoches in a non-district contest.
“We saw a lot of good things and we’re going to try to tweak some things Monday and Tuesday to get ready for the Lobos on Tuesday.”