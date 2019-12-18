Marshall’s boys basketball game was moved to East Texas Baptist University on Tuesday due to a schedule conflict, but that didn’t stop the Mavericks from earning a 69-54 win over Pleasant Grove.
“I thought we passed the ball well,” Marshall head coach Bobby Carson said about Tuesday’s effort.
“Lyrik Rawls was amazing. Had we made more shots that he set us up for, he would have had a lot more assists. He got everybody good looks.
“We really passed the ball well. I thought after a shaky start, our half-court defense was a lot better. We only gave up 54 points.
“Pleasant Grove is a good team and they’ll be even better when football season is over.
“Win or lose, it’s over Friday night and they’ll be either state champions or the runner-up, but they’ve got a good team.
“They were a regional tournament team last year,” Carson noted.
Savion Williams led the Mavericks in scoring and rebounds with 10 points and 13 boards.
Rawls was next in line in rebounds with 11 and also tossed in seven points.
Caleb Valentine had nine points and four rebounds, while Chris Leonard scored nine points and pulled down three rebounds.
Jayson Tuck tossed in eight points on the night.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday at home against the Spring Hill Panthers.
Friday’s action has been bumped up to 2 p.m., starting with the freshman game, then the JV, and followed by the varsity.
“We’re 12-6 right now,” Carson said. “It’d be nice to be 13-6 going into the break.”
The Mavericks will return to action the day after Christmas for tournament play.
“We’re going to Paris the 26th, 27th and the 28th,” Carson offered.
“It’s a true 16-team tournament, so that means we should be playing two games each day. So we’ll get six games in those three days.
“It’s a great opportunity to get the rust off and start getting back into shape.
“Then we can get back, rest on Sunday and be ready to get back to work because district will start here against Jacksonville on Jan. 3,” Carson said.