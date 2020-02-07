The only change that occurred in District 9-5A DII was losing Lindale, which dropped to 4A, and adding Texas High, a former district rival of the Marshall Mavericks.
Marshall’s other district opponents for the next two football seasons will be Hallsville, Jacksonville, Pine Tree, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse.
Because 5A isn’t divided into two divisions for the other sports, the Mavericks will go up against Longview after it dropped down from 6A. Marshall’s other opponents in District 15 for the other sports will be Hallsville, Pine Tree, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs and Texas High.
“Obviously with the other sports, we’re going to have Longview and Texas High and some of those schools, so that’s where you’ll see more changes from where we’re at now,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “It’s something that as coaches, we can’t really worry about. It is what it is and we have to find a way to compete against whoever we’re lining up against.”
Marshall will begin the season in non-district play against a new opponent.
“We’re going to do a kickoff classic down in New Caney,” Griedl said. “Then we’re going to play Longview week two and Carthage week three.”
The Mavericks will have a bye week 4 before kicking off district play at home against Pine Tree.
Marshall’s last district loss in football was to Texas High in 2016’s district opener. The Mavericks have since won their last 26 district games.