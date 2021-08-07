Marshall High School is among the 5A and 6A schools that participated in spring football and set to begin practice Monday. The Mavericks’ practices are set to begin at 4:30 p.m. this week.
“Getting our kids to focus on the little things and doing the little things right,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said when asked what the main focus will be this first week of practice. “I think if we focus on the little details and do be detail-oriented this year and do those things with great effort, I think that will get us on the right track for what we want to accomplish this season. I know that’s kind of the expectation we have for the players. For the coaches, the expectation is to evaluate players, evaluate them in certain positions to either confirm what we saw this spring in our thought process of where players need to be playing or because these kids had a great summer, to see if any of these guys either moved up or down in the depth chart in their position. We’ve got to constantly be in an evaluation process this first week of a coaching staff.”
Griedl, who’s entering his fifth season with the team and the third as head coach added this summer was the best summer for the Mavericks since he’s been in Marshall.
“We averaged 85 percent attendance with our varsity football athletes, which is the most we’ve ever had,” Griedl offered. “That was extremely encouraging. You would think that’s going to continue into the fall and into the season. I can tell you this- our kids have been working their tails off. They’ve been doing little details the right way with great effort, which is what we’ve been preaching ever since our loss to Nac last year at the end of the season. They’re answering the call. As a coaching staff, we’re really, really pleased with how the summer went and how our kids are responding and we’re excited to get this going.”
The Mavericks are slate to host Tyler Legacy in a scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 20 and will kick off the season on the road against New Caney Friday, Aug. 27.