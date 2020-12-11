Marshall went 1-1 over the weekend with a 71-59 win at home over New Boston on Friday night before falling to Jacksonville on the road, 62-58.
The Mavericks’ varsity squad is now 2-2 on the year.
James Thomas led the Mavericks in scoring and earned a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds Friday night.
Jayson Tuck and Domar Roberson were right behind him with 13 points each. Tuck pulled down five rebounds, had two assists and three steals.
Gikovian Roberson tossed in 13 points, while Jack Mottershaw dropped in seven points and pulled down nine rebounds.
A’Derrian Brooks scored five points and had three assists. Dominique Williams had three points while Trevion Spencer and Torrien Culberson each came away with two points.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Tuesday when they travel to Pleasant Grove. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.