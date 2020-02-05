LONGVIEW – Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson did not want a repeat of last year’s 57-49 road loss to the Pine Tree Pirates on Tuesday and fortunately for him and his Mavericks, they made sure history didn’t repeat itself when they came away with the 74-57 win.
“Coach (Dramaine) Boyd made mention of that before the game, the score from last year and most of these guys here remember it,” Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “It was a slow start but then we picked up and started playing Maverick basketball, turning them over and scoring in transition. It made a big difference.”
The win gives the Mavs an overall record of 24-8 and a district record of 9-1. Pine Tree is 12-17 overall and 3-7 against district opponents.
Jaeden Knox was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points. Next in line for Marshall was Chris Leonard who tossed in 12 and Savion Williams was right behind him with 11. Freed Woolen scored nine points and Lyrik Rawls had eight. Kevin Pinson dropped in four points as Carlos Hill scored three and NiDerrick Lewis scored two.
Kenny Bradshaw led the Pirates in scoring with 14 points. Kalab George was right behind him with 13. Torrell Collins tossed in nine while Jasiah Wright scored eight. Darius Gray recorded seven points and J.D. Rockwell finished the night with six.
The Pirates drew first blood when Collins gave them an early 2-0 lead. Thomas tied it up before Bradshaw drained a three to put his team in front 5-2. Woolen returned the favor of knocking down a three to tie the game up and after Wright went 2-for-2 from the foul line, Woolen tipped in a missed to knot it back up at seven. The two teams continued to go back and forth and were tied at 11 when Knox scored his second straight bucket and Leonard drained a three to give his team a 16-11 lead.
The Mavericks continued to pour it on when Williams’ followed up a dunk with a jumper and Leonard came sank his second three of the night. Rawls came away with a bucket to close the first quarter, give Marshall a 26-14 lead heading into the second quarter.
Leonard came away with a steal and a jumper before Bradshaw drained a three. The Mavericks responded when Williams caught a pass in the air and threw it down for the alley-oop dunk. The next nine points came on three-point plays.
The first came when George came up with the bucket and tacked on the free throw to complete the old-fashioned-three-point play. Jayson Tuck made a no-look pass to Williams who made the bucket while being fouled before adding the foul shot. Woolen then drained a three to put the Mavericks up by 16 before Leonard’s layup made brought it to 39-21.
Moments later, Carlos Hill’s three was followed by a pair of foul shots from Knox and a field goal from Collins on the other end of the court to make the score 46-27 in favor of Marshall at the half.
Pinson scored the first bucket of the second half to put the Mavericks up by 20 before Bradshaw made it a 19-point game. A bucket from Pinson and two buckets from Knox made it a 54-29 lead. Gray drained a three before George and Bradshaw each came up with a field goal to close the third quarter with a score of 59-42.
The first points of the fourth quarter came on a shot from Rockwell beyond the arc. That was followed by a bucket from Rawls and another from Knox. Moments later, Rawls came away with a layup to follow up Bradshaw’s three. Wright scored the Pirates’ final points of the night and that was followed by an and-one from Knox, a dunk by Williams and a free throw from Knox to cap off the 74-57 win.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday when it plays host to John Tyler while Pine Tree will travel to Lufkin to go head-to-head with the Panthers.