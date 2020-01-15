John Tyler’s Ellyse Daye and Makia Moon scored five points apiece in overtime to deliver a 43-40 win for the Lady Lions over Marshall on Tuesday in a District 16-5A basketball clash at the Lions Den.
The JT boys were unable to complete a sweep of the visitors as Marshall used a 15-0 run between the first and second periods to take control of the game and keep it en route to a 76-52 final.
Both John Tyler teams are scheduled to visit Lufkin on Friday with hosting Hallsville the same night.
GIRLS
The Lady Lions needed a free throw from Shiriah Mitchell to tie the game at 33-33 with 37 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Both teams had chances to win the game in regulation in those final seconds, but the contest ended up needing extra time. Daye had been held to two points in the second half, but with the Lady Lions needing a surge to pull out another victory, the sophomore took over.
She drained a jump shot to put JT in front, 35-33. Then after a defensive stop, Daye drove into the lane forcing the defense to collapse in on her. That gave her a perfect lane to pass back out to Moon who hit a 3-pointer to increase the Lady Lions lead to 38-33, their largest of the game.
Marshall senior Maycee Griffin responded with her third trey of the night to pull the Lady Mavericks back to within a possession 38-36 with 2:29 to play.
Moon and Daye then combined to seal it up for the home team. Moon was able to catch a deflected pass and score with 50 seconds left. On the ensuing inbounds, Daye jumped in front of a Marshall player to steal the ball and score on a reverse layup. She was also fouled on the made bucket and made her free throw for a 43-36 lead with 46 seconds remaining.
Marshall tried to rally with buckets from Jordan Terry and Serenity Jackson, but it was not enough as the Lady Lions move to 3-3 in District 16-5A while Marshall drops to 1-5.
Moon produced an all-around performance of nine points and 15 rebounds while Kamora Jackson totaled 11 points and Daye finished with a team-high 12 points.
Marshall was paced in the loss by Griffin’s 11 points. Kay Kay Jones had nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Trinity Watts had six points and four rebounds.
The Lady Mavericks hurt themselves with missed free throws in the game, going just 7 of 17 from the charity stripe compared to JT’s 11 of 19.
The Lady Lions improve to 9-15 overall and 3-3 in district, while Marshall drops to 9-12 and 1-5.
BOYS
Marshall forced John Tyler into 28 turnovers, most of them on steals out of its pressured defense, as the visitors overwhelmed the Lions.
Multiple times in the contest, Marshall produced turnovers on four consecutive JT possessions, many of them leading to fastbreak buckets the other way. Marshall’s Savion Williams powered down three dunks and also had an alley-oop dunk off a JT turnover. He led all players with 15 points while Chris Leonard finished with 14 points.
John Tyler was paced in the loss by 11 points from Elijah Thomas, eight from Sean O’Neal and seven apiece from Jerome Jones and Frank Turner.
JT trailed 11-8 with 2:06 remaining in the first quarter when everything changed.
Marshall produced five consecutive steals to complete the quarter on an 8-0 spurt. The turnovers and transition buckets continued at the start of the second quarter, capped by a two-handed stuff from Williams to finish off a 15-0 run and 26-8 advantage.
John Tyler began clawing back, using five points from Jones, a bucket from Thomas and another basket by Jones in the closing seconds to make the deficit 38-26 at halftime.
The Lions were in position early in the second quarter to get their deficit to single digits, but another Marshall surge fueled off JT turnovers produced a 9-0 run and 48-28 lead.
JT did not threaten after that, but just for emphasis, Marshall closed the third period on a 6-0 run to stretch its lead to 62-38 entering the fourth quarter.
The final period featured back and forth play by both teams, but the final result had long since been decided.
JT drops to 5-13 overall 2-2 in District 16-5A, while Marshall goes to 14-7 and 4-0.