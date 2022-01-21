It’s baseball time in Texas.
At least it is in Marshall, Texas where the Mavericks began tryouts and practice late Saturday morning into the afternoon.
Marshall had about 36 players show up Saturday, between returners and those trying to make the squad for the first time ever.
“We have eight seniors and then we have a couple of football kids who haven’t played in the past who are coming out who are seniors,” Dunaway said when asked how many seniors he expects to have this year. So it’ll probably be eight to 10.”
When asked what he expects from his seniors in 2022, Dunaway added, “They’ve been around. They know the expectations. They know how to practice. They know how to play the game hard. They know how to play the game the right way. That should be an easy carry over. Last year, we were trying to teach culture and expectations but that should be the easy part this year.”
The 2021 season saw the Mavericks go three rounds deep into the playoffs. Dunaway is hopeful they can carry that momentum over into 2022.
“I think you build as a program,” Dunaway said. “You have standards that you establish and a way of doing things. The COVID year kind of cut that short but yes, I do think the way we run the program, our expectations of how we play the game, those are built in. I’m not going to say, ‘We went three rounds deep last year, we’re going to go to state this year.’ That’s always the goal and that is our goal to be in Round Rock at the beginning of June but this is a totally different team this year. The guys have new abilities and every team is different every year. We’ve just got to figure out how to put all the pieces together and hopefully we’ll have all that figured out by district play and try to make another run.”