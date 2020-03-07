Marshall’s final game in the Spring Hill tournament was not friendly to the Mavericks as they were shut out 13-0 by the Mount Pleasant Tigers. After the loss, Marshall now holds an overall record of 4-6.
The Mavericks accounted for just two hits as Jim Weaver accounted for one and Caleb Valentine came up with the other. Jarrett Phillips pitched three innings where he allowed 12 runs on eight hits, struck out one batter and walked four. Weaver took the mound for one inning where he threw 20 pitches, allowed one run on one hit and walked one batter.
The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning and two in the second before exploding in the third inning for nine runs and added their final run in the fourth. The Mavs also committed five errors on the day.
Marshall is slated to return to action when it takes part in the Hallsville’s annual Reich Builders Classic tournament Thursday through Saturday.
The Mavericks will take on Liberty Eylau at noon Thursday before turning around and playing against Brownsboro at 2 p.m. They will only play one game in each of the next two days as they will go up against Lucas Lovejoy on Friday at p.m. and Sulphur Springs on Saturday at 4 p.m.