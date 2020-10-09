MCKINNEY – Friday night saw the Marshall Mavericks bounce back after a 53-21 to the Longview Lobos by accumulating 642 yards of total offense in a 48-22 win over the McKinney North Bulldogs at McKinney ISD Stadium.
The win advances Marshall’s record to 2-1 on the year while McKinney North falls to 0-2.
The Mavericks threw for 499 yards and rushed for 143 and totaled 28 first downs. Brent Burris went 22-of-34 passing for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Olvera saw some action under center as he went 3-for-4 for 60 yards. Dominique Williams led the rushing attack with 22 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
J.Q. Davis also found the end zone on a carry. Hayden Kelehan had five catches for 119 yards and one score. Demarcus Williams caught six passes for 112 yards and one touchdown. A’Derrian Brooks finished the night with seven receptions for 97 yards and one score. James Thomas had four catches for 83 yards. Dominique Williams made two snags for 70 yards and one touchdown.
McKinney North threw for 206 yards and rushed for 126 for a total of 332 on the night and 18 first downs. Gavin Constantine went 9-of-14 passing for 206 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He connected with J.J. Henry five times for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Paley also had two catches for 37 yards.
Jayeden Smith led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 13 carries for 65 yards and Elijah Alexander added nine carries for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Marshall forced McKinney to punt on the first drive of the game but a roughing the kicker penalty kept the Bulldogs’ drive alive. The drive finally ended when Marshall forced another punt that landed at Marshall’s six-yard line. That led to the first two points of the game when the Bulldogs’ defense forced a safety.
McKinney fumbled on the return following the safety and it was recovered by the Mavericks to set up shop at the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line. That set up a 20-yard run by Dominique Williams to put the Mavericks on the scoreboard. Buck Buchanan tacked on the extra point to give Marshall a 7-2 lead with 8:19 to go in the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs jumped back into the led when they scored their first touchdown when Alexander punched it in from five yards out. McKinney North threw a quick pass that fell incomplete on the two-point-conversion attempt as the Bulldogs led 8-7 with 4:56 left in the first quarter.
Another lead change occurred when Brooks hauled in a pass from Burris and went the distance from 22 yards away. The PAT gave the Mavs a 14-8 lead with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
Marshall added to its lead when Burris found a wide open Dominique Williams for a 30-yard strike to make the score 21-8 with 6:48 left in the second quarter.
Dominique Williams scored the next touchdown, this time one coming on a three-yard run to put his team up by 20 points, 28-8 with 5:48 remaining until halftime.
The Bulldogs got back on the scoreboard when Constantine connected with Henry who took it all the way to the end zone on a 69-yard route. Tyler Huettel tacked on the extra point and cut Marshall’s lead down to 28-15 with 5:16 to go in the first half. Marshall scored one last touchdown in the first half. Burris was hit as he released the pass to Demarcus Williams who caught the ball in stride before escaping defenders and going all the way for an 84-yard touchdown. The PAT was no good but Marshall led 34-15 at the half.
The first score of the second half came with 10:58 left in the fourth quarter when Davis punched it into the end zone from two yards out. That gave Marshall a 41-15 lead.
The Bulldogs scored their final points of the game with 9:17 remaining when Constantine found Henry for a 64-yard touchdown pass. That cut Marshall’s lead to 41-22.
The Mavs capped it off with a late touchdown when Burris scrambled before connecting with Kelehan for a 59-yard touchdown to make the final score 48-22.
Marshall will have a bye before entering district play. McKinney North will return to action Thursday against Rockwall Heath.