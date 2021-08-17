On Thursday night, the Mavericks will line up on the football field across someone other than their own teammates when they play host to the Tyler Legacy Raiders in scrimmage action.
“Freshmen and JV will go on opposite ends of the field at the same time,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Greidl said. “As our offense is going, their defense is going. They’re going to do that for an hour. Once they’re done, varsity will scrimmage each other. We’ll probably go four or five series of like 10 plays each and once we get done with that, we’ll do two live quarters that are just a running clock. It’ll be two quarters but it will probably be 12 minutes when it’s running so it’ll go pretty quick. We’ll introduce the kicking game into that live quarter.”
Griedl added the scrimmage is about improving the team, not so much about having more points on the scoreboard.
“I know coach (Joe) Willis and those guys at Tyler Legacy aren’t necessarily preparing for us and we’re not necessarily preparing for them,” Greidl explained. “The conversation that coach Willis and I have had are, ‘Hey, they’re going to base out of this defense and they’re going to base out of this offense,’ and I’ve shared with them what we’re going to base out of, just so that as coaching staffs, you have a general idea to where, if you want to line your scout team up against something like during these next two practices before Thursday, your team will have a general idea of what it’s going to look like. There’s not much scheming going on. He’s going to be pretty vanilla and I know we’re going to be pretty vanilla, kind of looking at some base things.
“I think the biggest thing is coming out of this thing healthy but more importantly, kind of competing. Tyler Legacy is going to have a pretty salty team this year,” he continued. “They’ve got two DI running backs, one’s going to Alabama and one’s going to Texas. They have a new five-star defensive end move-in who was like the No.4 player in the country for defensive line. They’re going to challenge us in some areas, which is great because I can promise you this – our first three weeks of football, we’re going to see some really good tailbacks. It’ll be great for our defense.”
All in all, Griedl said he continues to be pleased with how practice has progressed.
“We’ve had really good practices last week and yesterday it kind of came down in terms of pouring rain but it was nice to be under the covered pavilion and continue practicing,” he said. “The kids have been working hard. They’ve been competing and taking this thing one day at a time. That’s kind of been the challenge and they’ve been doing just that. Because of that, they’ve been able to string some really good days together. We’re pleased with how practice is going. Obviously, there’s still a lot of work to be done but for having six, seven practices, we’re happy with where we’re at right now.”
Thursday’s scrimmage action is set to being at 5 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.