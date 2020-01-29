Tuesday night saw the Marshall Mavericks defeat the Jacksonville Indians on the road in a 75-64 final. The Mavs now hold an overall record of 22-8 and a district record of 7-1.
Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson was pleased with the win but said his team has a lot of improving to do.
“It’s amazing you can win a basketball game and miss 25 free throws is what I take away from last night,” Carson said. “We’ve missed 45 free throws the last two ballgames and that’s totally unacceptable. It’s strictly a mental thing and we’re not going to win a close ballgame to a team like Nacogdoches if we don’t knock down some free throws.”
Jaeden Knox led the Mavs in scoring with 17 points. Chris Leonard and James Thomas were next in line with 13 points apiece. Savion Williams dropped in nine points. Kevin Pinson scored six as Mike Washington recorded four points with Carlos Hill right behind him with three and Jayson Tuck with one.
Denman led the game in scoring with 25 points. Devin McCuin was Jacksonville’s next leading scorer with 10 points. Amad’Juan Menefee scored eight points and Jamodrick Sherfield finished the night with seven points. Keion Redd was right behind him with six points, Vitorian High tossed in five points and Fuller came away with three.
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday when they take on the Whitehouse Wildcats at home.
“We’re going to have to play better,” Carson said. “Whitehouse is coming off a big win. They knocked off Hallsville last night so they’re going to be sky high. Hallsville, in my opinion, is a playoff-quality team. They’re well coached and a good basketball team.
“So for Whitehouse to knock them off says something. We had to struggle to beat Whitehouse in Whitehouse. We’re at the point right now where we’re promised six games and if we want to have a shot at the district championship, we’ve got to win all six of those games.
“We can’t have an ‘oops, my bad,’ along the way because we don’t get a do over. We had the ‘oops, my bad’ in Nacogdoches. We let that one get away.”