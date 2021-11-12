Marshall’s Buck Buchanan missed a field goal with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter but the senior kicker redeemed himself in overtime with a 33-yard field goal to seal up the 24-21 win over Rudder and sent his Mavericks to the area round of the playoffs Friday night.
The Mavericks now hold an overall record 8-3 as they advance to the next round while Rudder’s season comes to an end with a record of 7-4.
Marshall finished the night with 314 total yards, 185 came through the air and 129 on the ground. Michael Olvera returned to the field after taking off a couple games, going 10-of-16 for 146 yards and one touchdown. Davernious Robinson was 1-of-4 for 31 yards, one touchdown and one interception. JQ Davis was 1-for-1 for an eight-yard touchdown and also led the rushing attack with 138 yards on 29 carries. Domar Roberson led the receiving squad with four catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Jacorey Smith caught two passes for 45 yards. The Mavericks finished the night with 21 first downs.
Rudder threw for 168 yards and rushed for 45 for a total of 213 yards and came away with nine first downs. EJ Ezar went 4-of-13 for 93 yards and two interceptions. Jaquise Martin was 1-of-3 for 75 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tre McClenton rushed for 44 yards on 12 attempts. Victor Greer-Brazzel caught two passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.
The first offensive of the night play saw the Rangers score on a trick play when wide receiver Martin connected with Greer-Brazzel for a 75-yard strike to the end zone. Antonio Gonzalez tacked on the PAT to give Rudder a 7-0 lead with 11:49 left in the first quarter.
Marshall tied it up with less than 90 seconds left in the first quarter. Olvera found Smith for a 36-yard gain and the next play saw Olvera connect with Robinson for the 24-yard touchdown pass. Buchanan’s extra point made the score 7-7 with 1:26 remaining to play in the opening quarter.
Rudder forced Olvera to fumble and the ball was scooped up by Devion Howard who went the distance from about 60 yards to give the Rangers a 14-7 lead with 7:02 remaining in the first half.
A 55-yard pass from Ezar to Martin led to a one-yard quarterback sneak to spread Rudder’s lead to 21-7 with two minutes remaining until halftime.
Marshall drove into Rudder territory where penalty backed the Mavericks up five yards as they came up short on a 51-yard attempt, leaving the score at 21-7 at halftime.
The Mavericks shut out the Rangers in the second half. Rudder got the ball down to the Marshall one-yard line before a false start penalty forced the Rangers to go back five yards. Marshall then held Rudder to field goal when the Mavericks blocked it and gave it back to the offense. Marshall drove down the field and found the end zone on a trick play when Davis tossed a touchdown pass to Quin Hawkins from eight yards out to put Marshall within one touchdown, 21-14 with 1:16 left in the third quarter.
Robinson’s pass went through a Rudder defender’s hands and into the hands of Roberson who found his way into the end zone for a 31-yard score to tie the game up at 21 apiece with 4:11 remaining in regulation.
That led to a missed field goal from 36 yards out to keep the score deadlocked at 21. Moments later, Rudder was forced to punt from its own 18-yard line. That gave Marshall the ball at the Rudder 40-yard line. The Rangers then picked off a pass and took it the Marshall 41-yard line. The Rangers launched it to the end zone where it was intercepted in the end zone. Marshall was unable to break the tie as the two teams headed to overtime.
Rudder had first possession of overtime and was forced to line up for a 41-yard field goal. The kick sailed wide left, giving Marshall a chance to win it. Buchanan got a second chance to win it for his Mavs as he sent the ball through the uprights to give the Mavs the 24-21 win and send them to the area round of the playoffs.
The Mavericks will go head-to-head with the Crosby Cougars in the area round.